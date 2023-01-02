ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams (5-11) and Seattle Seahawks (8-8) will wrap up their regular-season slate on Sunday with a matchup at Lumen Field in Week 18. The NFL hasn’t announced the time of kickoff, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday’s 2 matchups. Below, we look at Rams vs. Seahawks odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Rams (+6.5) lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 31-10 on Sunday, slipping to a new level of futility as they set the NFL record for the most losses ever by a defending Super Bowl champion. It’s been a frustrating season for the Rams, who have now lost 8 of their last 10 games after starting the year 3-3.

The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, winning as 1.5-point home underdogs. Seattle can make the postseason with a win over the Rams in Week 18 ands a loss by the Green Bay Packers to the Detroit Lions. The Seahawks have given up the 6th-most yards (5,880) in the NFL this season, but the offense ranks 9th in points scored (388).

Rams at Seahawks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:24 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Rams +240 (bet $100 to win $240) | Seahawks -290 (bet $290 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rams +6.5 (-110) | Seahawks -6.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -107 | U: -113)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Rams 5-11 | Seahawks 8-8
  • ATS: Rams 5-9-2 | Seahawks 7-9
  • O/U: Rams 6-10 | Seahawks 8-8

Rams vs. Seahawks head-to-head

This is the 51st meeting all-time between the Rams and Seahawks, with Seattle holding a 26-24 edge. They’ve only outscored the Rams by 18 points in their 50 meetings (1,068-1,050), so they’ve played some very close games throughout their history.

In the last 10 games between these teams, the Rams have won 7 times and have also gone 7-3 ATS. They’ve actually covered the spread in 4 straight games against the Seahawks, twice as underdogs.

Since the start of the 2018 season, the Over/Under is evenly split at 5-5 in the last 10 games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

