Read full article on original website
Related
nepm.org
Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey to offer message of 'hope and optimism' at inauguration
Governor-elect Maura Healey said she plans to present a message of "hope and optimism" when she is inaugurated Thursday. Healey said she will talk about teamwork, getting things done and delivering for people. She also acknowledged it's been a really hard few years for many residents of the Commonwealth. "This...
nepm.org
Springfield's 'SciTech Band' to play at celebration for newly sworn in Gov. Maura Healey
High School students in the SciTech Band from Springfield, Mass., lead by Gary Bernice, rehearsing in the school library January 4th, 2022, to perform the next day at the inaugural celebration of Massachusetts newly sworn in Governor Maura Healey. Members of the SciTech Band, out of Springfield, Massachusetts, High School...
What new laws will go into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
nepm.org
Baker signs bill making roads in Massachusetts safer for pedestrians, bicyclists
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has approved a new law aimed at making roads safer for "vulnerable users" such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that have been...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
State Officials Warn Emergency Shelters Will Run Out of Space for New Families by March
The Baker administration says it expects the state’s emergency assistance shelter system will burn through available money and no longer be able to guarantee spots for eligible families by late March—a deadline one top lawmaker described as “a little bit arbitrary.”. Escalating a weeks-long push for an...
nepm.org
Meet Monte Belmonte, NEPM's new show host
After 17 years hosting "Mornings with Monte" on 93.9 The River/WRSI, Monte Belmonte has joined New England Public Media to be host and executive producer of a new radio show and podcast celebrating life in western Massachusetts. We chatted with Monte about developing the new show, what he loves about...
nepm.org
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as Connecticut children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
nepm.org
Massachusetts to offer peer-based mental health training for farming community
A new program in the agricultural community will roll out this month. It's a workplace wellness program for farmers. The MassGrownWellness program offers in-person and online mental health training. Ashley Randle, the Deputy Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, describes who some of the people who will get trained are.
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
southarkansassun.com
Massachusetts kicks off the New Year with major changes
New laws and changes went into effect in Massachusetts on January 1, impacting both the state and federal levels. One change is the increase in the minimum wage, which will be $15 per hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will also increase from $6.15 per hour to $6.75. Another change is the elimination of time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays, according to a published report by CBS Boston on December 31, 2022.
12 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON, Mass. — There have been a dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts in recent days. One person won $650,000 and 11 others hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. Three of the tickets were sold at a...
$800K awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based employers
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Comments / 1