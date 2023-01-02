ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
nepm.org

Meet Monte Belmonte, NEPM's new show host

After 17 years hosting "Mornings with Monte" on 93.9 The River/WRSI, Monte Belmonte has joined New England Public Media to be host and executive producer of a new radio show and podcast celebrating life in western Massachusetts. We chatted with Monte about developing the new show, what he loves about...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as Connecticut children return to school

Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
southarkansassun.com

Massachusetts kicks off the New Year with major changes

New laws and changes went into effect in Massachusetts on January 1, impacting both the state and federal levels. One change is the increase in the minimum wage, which will be $15 per hour starting January 1, up from $14.25. The service rate will also increase from $6.15 per hour to $6.75. Another change is the elimination of time-and-a-half pay on Sundays and holidays, according to a published report by CBS Boston on December 31, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH

