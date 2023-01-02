Read full article on original website
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Agents Investigating Nashville Shooting
At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the Thursday afternoon deadly shooting of a man by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. at a home...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
Suspect jailed for allegedly stabbing man in Franklin parking lot
A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Franklin.
fox17.com
Two dead, one injured in Murfreesboro two-vehicle, head-on collision crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating the crash which killed a 68-year-old disabled man and a 37-year-old man. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of...
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
WSMV
Video shows what happened during deadly I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released dashcam video that shows what happened during a fatal Interstate 24 Christmas day shooting. Officials originally believed that a black sedan with chrome trim may have been involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Chris Spaunhorst, but video shows shots were coming from a black Kia Optima.
WKRN
Man loses wife, home in fire
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
fox17.com
Police: Purse stolen from Murfreesboro couple dining at restaurant, $12K spent
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say thieves racked up more than $12,000 in credit card charges after stealing a purse from a couple dining at a Texas Roadhouse back in November. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a husband and wife were eating at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 19...
wgnsradio.com
$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
smokeybarn.com
Local Man Hit -Critical After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A relatively minor two-car crash took a turn for the worse after one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was struck by a passing car. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd around 5:15 pm Monday evening just feet from Outlaw...
Road reopened after accident with log truck blocked Hwy. 43 in Columbia
Parts of U.S. Highway 43 are closed off in Columbia Thursday morning after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Nashville
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
smokeybarn.com
New Phone Scam Copies Sheriff’s Message System
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Scammers are impersonating Deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are calling and leaving voicemails requesting a callback regarding an urgent legal matter. When calling back, the perpetrators have copied the initial Robertson County Sheriff’s Office message system. Once in contact, the victims are advised they have a warrant for their arrest.
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
Man accused of killing girlfriend in murder-suicide at Nashville hotel
Metro police said a man from West Tennessee is accused of killing his girlfriend and then himself inside a Nashville hotel room.
‘I was yelling, I was screaming’: Mother warns others after bottle rocket starts fire outside her La Vergne home
While parts of Middle Tennessee ban shooting fireworks, La Vergne does not, leaving one family to watch as part of their property went up in flames.
