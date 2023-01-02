ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Nashville Shooting

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the Thursday afternoon deadly shooting of a man by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. at a home...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
fox17.com

Two dead, one injured in Murfreesboro two-vehicle, head-on collision crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating the crash which killed a 68-year-old disabled man and a 37-year-old man. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Video shows what happened during deadly I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released dashcam video that shows what happened during a fatal Interstate 24 Christmas day shooting. Officials originally believed that a black sedan with chrome trim may have been involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Chris Spaunhorst, but video shows shots were coming from a black Kia Optima.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man loses wife, home in fire

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

8 found dead at Utah home

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Local Man Hit -Critical After Exiting Vehicle Following Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A relatively minor two-car crash took a turn for the worse after one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was struck by a passing car. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd around 5:15 pm Monday evening just feet from Outlaw...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
smokeybarn.com

New Phone Scam Copies Sheriff’s Message System

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Scammers are impersonating Deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are calling and leaving voicemails requesting a callback regarding an urgent legal matter. When calling back, the perpetrators have copied the initial Robertson County Sheriff’s Office message system. Once in contact, the victims are advised they have a warrant for their arrest.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body found near Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
NASHVILLE, TN

