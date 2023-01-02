Leaked Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 photos show off all-metal chassis, USB Type-C ports, and S Pen

Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 debuts as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flattened-screen flagship with Hasselblad cameras and "durable" 100W flash charging
OnePlus has finally revealed the 11 in full, albeit only to its Chinese-market audience at the start of the year as with its predecessor, the 10 Pro. On that note, the brand has now revealed that the 2 premium smartphones have very similar display specs, down to the size and resolution.
CES 2023 | MSI Prestige 16 Studio A13V announced with 165 Hz QHD+ mini-LED display and Core i7-13700H-RTX 4060 Laptop GPU combination
Last year, MSI introduced the Prestige 16 lineup with mini-LED panels along with conventional Evo designs. This year, at CES 2023, MSI is introducing a revamped Prestige 16 Studio A13V with Intel Raptor Lake-H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Studio options. The new Prestige 16 Studio is about 16.85 mm...
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch launches with E-ink display for 14-day battery life
The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch is now available. The wearable has health features such as tracking your blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate zones. The watch can automatically detect a workout if you forget to trigger the exercise log, and the gadget can also estimate your VO2 Max, helping you to understand your fitness level.
Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount
The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
Samsung Galaxy F04 launches as a fresh, speedy addition to the Indian Android smartphone despite its stale spec list
This first week of January is, as always, marked by debuts for the most cutting-edge of consumer technology. Nevertheless, Samsung has chosen to provide a jarring contrast with the Galaxy F04, which purports to pack all a smartphone buyer might want, albeit with nothing that has not been seen before.
Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899
The rumored Korean prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been shared on Twitter. It’s alleged that the prices come from Korea’s SKTelecom, but it also could be the work of a random tipster, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken with the details. If the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices are true, then it will be a somewhat expected price increase considering the supposed upgraded specifications:
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
First Google Pixel 7a live appearance reveals two major upgrades over the Pixel 6a
The Pixel 7a is expected to debut later in the year. Months ahead of that, however, the mid-range phone has now made its first live appearance in the wild, following in the footsteps of recent Google devices. Android Google Pixel Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Google devices have a habit of...
Think smarter: Motorola teases ThinkPhone as business-grade upgrade for smartphone market
Motorola has teased the ThinkPhone, a smartphone that leaked several times last year. While the device's full release date remains unknown, Motorola's teaser confirms several details about the forthcoming smartphone. On the one hand, the ThinkPhone will fall under Motorola's product stack rather than Lenovo's, presumably because of the latter's limited association with smartphones outside China. The ThinkPhone will retain ThinkPad branding though, including the nod to the series' infamous red TrackPoint. Seemingly, the smartphone will be marketed as the 'ThinkPhone by motorola', not simply the ThinkPhone.
Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line column smart refrigerator launches globally with Auto Open Door
Samsung has launched the new Bespoke Infinite Line column refrigerator globally. The appliance is available in fridge, freezer and wine cellar models, with the ability to combine various modules. A Flex Pantry drawer allows you to store food in different conditions to the rest of the refrigerator. The wine cellar has a Triple Temperature Zone and climate controls to keep your wine as fresh as possible.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
Sony Honda PlayStation 5 EV Afeela to actually launch with Fortnite's Epic as gaming partner
The Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture announced its electric vehicle brand - Afeela - and presented the first prototype under its strategy to fuse electric transportation with augmented reality and entertainment. While previously Sony teased that Afeela may support the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, SHM's first gaming partnership is actually with Fortnite's Epic Games and its Unreal Engine platform.
BYD unveils unique AWD EV platform for big water-tight offroaders and 1,100 HP hypercars
The world's largest EV maker BYD took the stage today to announce its new e⁴ quad-motor platform for performance vehicles, the first of which - a big 5-meter electric offroad SUV, and a fast hypercar - will be launched under the newly minted Yangwang brand. Unlike AWD solutions on gas-powered cars, the e⁴ platform allows for independent adjustments of the torque and vectoring of each wheel down to the millisecond timeframe, thus increasing stability, grip, and offroad capabilities.
TSMC claims to be right on track with 3nm chip production during fab expansion announcement
TSMC's most advanced market-ready 3nm node is thought to result in next-gen chips such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm and Apple's M2 Pro. Now, the semiconductor behemoth has marked what it claims as a "key milestone" in its production, with the "volume expansion" of its Fab 18 (phase 8) for the purpose at the STSP.
