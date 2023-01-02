ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 photos show off all-metal chassis, USB Type-C ports, and S Pen

By Vaidyanathan Subramaniam
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount

The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
notebookcheck.net

Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899

The rumored Korean prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been shared on Twitter. It’s alleged that the prices come from Korea’s SKTelecom, but it also could be the work of a random tipster, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken with the details. If the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices are true, then it will be a somewhat expected price increase considering the supposed upgraded specifications:
notebookcheck.net

First Google Pixel 7a live appearance reveals two major upgrades over the Pixel 6a

The Pixel 7a is expected to debut later in the year. Months ahead of that, however, the mid-range phone has now made its first live appearance in the wild, following in the footsteps of recent Google devices. Android Google Pixel Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Google devices have a habit of...
notebookcheck.net

Think smarter: Motorola teases ThinkPhone as business-grade upgrade for smartphone market

Motorola has teased the ThinkPhone, a smartphone that leaked several times last year. While the device's full release date remains unknown, Motorola's teaser confirms several details about the forthcoming smartphone. On the one hand, the ThinkPhone will fall under Motorola's product stack rather than Lenovo's, presumably because of the latter's limited association with smartphones outside China. The ThinkPhone will retain ThinkPad branding though, including the nod to the series' infamous red TrackPoint. Seemingly, the smartphone will be marketed as the 'ThinkPhone by motorola', not simply the ThinkPhone.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line column smart refrigerator launches globally with Auto Open Door

Samsung has launched the new Bespoke Infinite Line column refrigerator globally. The appliance is available in fridge, freezer and wine cellar models, with the ability to combine various modules. A Flex Pantry drawer allows you to store food in different conditions to the rest of the refrigerator. The wine cellar has a Triple Temperature Zone and climate controls to keep your wine as fresh as possible.
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame

Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
notebookcheck.net

Sony Honda PlayStation 5 EV Afeela to actually launch with Fortnite's Epic as gaming partner

The Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture announced its electric vehicle brand - Afeela - and presented the first prototype under its strategy to fuse electric transportation with augmented reality and entertainment. While previously Sony teased that Afeela may support the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, SHM's first gaming partnership is actually with Fortnite's Epic Games and its Unreal Engine platform.
notebookcheck.net

BYD unveils unique AWD EV platform for big water-tight offroaders and 1,100 HP hypercars

The world's largest EV maker BYD took the stage today to announce its new e⁴ quad-motor platform for performance vehicles, the first of which - a big 5-meter electric offroad SUV, and a fast hypercar - will be launched under the newly minted Yangwang brand. Unlike AWD solutions on gas-powered cars, the e⁴ platform allows for independent adjustments of the torque and vectoring of each wheel down to the millisecond timeframe, thus increasing stability, grip, and offroad capabilities.

