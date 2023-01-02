Winter is inexplicably my favorite season of the entire year, and while I love snow (on the rare occasion that I encounter it), I'll be the first to admit that I'm by no means built for it. Once the temperatures drop below 40 degrees, I find myself spending the rest of the winter season inside, scrolling through photos of warmer destinations and fighting back the temptation to book a flight somewhere sunnier (although this season's Southwest debacle definitely helped me to keep my travel urges in check). I attribute a lot of my fragility in colder temperatures to my Arizona upbringing, which featured mostly sunny winter days and typically the need for only a light jacket or overcoat when venturing outdoors.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO