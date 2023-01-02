Read full article on original website
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter
It's a sharp contrast to frigid weather and blizzards in parts of the United States. The dearth of snow has revived concerns about temperature upheaval linked to climate change.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Incredible 'Snowboarding Tunnel' at Utah Ski Resort Is Truly One of a Kind
This is just way too cool.
newsy.com
Massive Storm Dumps Snow In Parts Of Minnesota, South Dakota
A huge system is hurling blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains as it pushes across the northern United States. Forecasters now expect the vast system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, and also move into the central Appalachians and Northeast. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm.
Time Out Global
Why is there so little snow in the Alps this year?
As anyone who’s already gone skiing in the Alps this season will no doubt already have noticed, some of the slopes at the mo are looking a little... bare. In some places there’s been so little snow that ski resorts have even been caused to close, looking more muddy and brown than powdery and white.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Avalanche Risk Ahead For Wyoming
Wyoming and the other Western states have had a lot of snow, so far, this winter. The mountain snowpack is high. There is a protentional to catch up and fill up our reservoirs from Wyoming to California. But with the good always comes a little bad. In this case, a...
BBC
Scottish skiing gets lift as European resorts struggle for snow
Scotland's ski resorts are enjoying a strong start to the season as some resorts elsewhere in Europe struggle for snow. Relative warmth has been far from ideal for some resorts in countries such as France and Switzerland. However, at venues such as the Lecht Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire, business is...
Would you stay at this resort suspended off a mountain?
This pitch is the peak of extreme richness. A new travel concept is banking on vacationers being down for both adrenaline and luxury. In the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah mountains, visitors may soon be able to buy the experience of enjoying luxe accommodations from a tent — not pitched on the ground, but hanging hundreds of feet in the air. Currently called Floating Retreat, the in-the-works short-term rental is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, according to SWNS. The idea came after the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority tasked the firm with looking “into a new typology of hospitality.” In response, Ardh...
Snowless slopes spoil holiday skiing in Switzerland
LEYSIN, Switzerland, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deprived of snow by unusually mild weather, Switzerland's world-renowned ski slopes have proven a disappointment to winter sports aficionados and resort managers eager to make the most of the holiday season.
These Winter Boots Kept Me Feeling Warm (and Chic) in Blizzard Conditions
Winter is inexplicably my favorite season of the entire year, and while I love snow (on the rare occasion that I encounter it), I'll be the first to admit that I'm by no means built for it. Once the temperatures drop below 40 degrees, I find myself spending the rest of the winter season inside, scrolling through photos of warmer destinations and fighting back the temptation to book a flight somewhere sunnier (although this season's Southwest debacle definitely helped me to keep my travel urges in check). I attribute a lot of my fragility in colder temperatures to my Arizona upbringing, which featured mostly sunny winter days and typically the need for only a light jacket or overcoat when venturing outdoors.
Moonlight Ski Happening in Waite Park Friday Night
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An annual outdoor event is returning to Quarry Park this week. The Stearns County Parks Department and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota are hosting the 2023 Moonlight Ski Friday night. Skiers can take in the 4.2 miles of lit, groomed trails, warm up by...
Utah Ski Resort Employee Killed After Tree Severs Chairlift Cable
A Utah ski resort employee has reportedly died after a tree allegedly severed a chairlift cable earlier this week. According to NBC News, the accident occurred at the Park City ski resort on Monday (January 2nd). The 29-year-old employee, identified as Christian Helger, fell from a lift chair into deep snow. Investigators believe a nearby pine tree hit the table behind Helger’s chair causing him to fall as the chairs began moving up and down.
