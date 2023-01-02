Read full article on original website
Lori Woo
3d ago
This bail reform isn't working!! The guy was released in California after shooting at officers?? He shouldn't have been released and had no intention of going back to court obviously...on his way to NY and steals a Lamborghini to get him there?
Reply(2)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Las Vegas man arrested for DUI week earlier stole bottle of wine, shot at convenience store employee: police
A man, accused of stealing a bottle of wine and then firing a gunshot at a convenience store employee, was arrested for DUI several days earlier, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Bail reduced for driver suspected of DUI in crash that killed 2 toddlers
Kaleah Manning, 25, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Following the deadly crash on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said Manning's blood alcohol level was measured at .191, nearly twice the legal limit in Nevada.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
ksl.com
Southern Utah shooting: 'No one ever thought this would happen'
ENOCH, Iron County — It wasn't that long ago that John Lavalla, of Enoch, met his neighbor Michael Haight. In March, Lavalla moved to the small but rapidly expanding southern Utah community. He was unloading his moving truck when Haight surprised him. "Do you need help? I'm your new...
‘Most-wanted’ suspect arrested with a hammer on RTC bus on NYE in Las Vegas
A woman who made the Metro police "10 Most Wanted" list in July was arrested on New Year's Eve after "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus in the southwest valley, police said.
Man threatened to start ‘another Las Vegas shooting’ because of divorce, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to start “another Las Vegas shooting” ahead of New Year’s Eve because his wife was divorcing him, according to an arrest report. Justine Santos is facing a charge of making a threat or communicating false information regarding an act of terrorism, records showed. The victim […]
ksl.com
Search by ground, air ensues after trooper reports teen going 139 mph in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — A pursuit involving multiple ground units and aerial assistance ended in the arrest of a St. George teen who police said was spotted going nearly 140 mph on a high-end motorcycle. He was later identified by his learner's permit, authorities say. On Monday shortly before 2:30...
Man who pushed Las Vegas security officer to his death sentenced to prison
A judge sentenced a man who pushed a downtown hotel security guard to the ground, which lead to his death, to a minimum of 28 months in prison.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
Family of cold case homicide victim points to flaws in case
The family of a woman killed in 1997 point to what they believe are flaws in the case. Nadia Iverson, 20, was found shot dead in a downtown Las Vegas home that was under construction. Her family is calling for more urgency in the testing of sexual assault kits and for more police accountability.
Las Vegas judge’s charges to be dropped if she completes community service, counseling
Charges against a Las Vegas judge will be dropped if she completes community service and anger management counseling, a plea deal announced Thursday stipulated.
Motorcyclist arrested for going nearly 140 mph, evading police in St. George
A St. George man was arrested for riding a motorcycle 139 mph and running from police on Monday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
ksl.com
Fatal crash reported in St. George Thursday
ST. GEORGE — At least one person was killed in a car crash at a busy intersection near I-15 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 3050 East and 850 North, according to a video posted to Facebook by the St. George Police Department. Police said...
8newsnow.com
Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley. Hunter Maliek, 20, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 3, and faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said. On Dec. 26,...
Man hit, killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Former police officer sentenced for 1997 Las Vegas murder
A judge sentenced a former police officer Tuesday to six-to-15 years in prison for a murder in 1997.
Las Vegas man kills roommate during dispute, waits hour to call 911: police
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Monday after they said he shot and killed his roommate, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Ex-boyfriend kills woman, then self at business complex near airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. in the 500 Block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road. Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters a man and...
Comments / 5