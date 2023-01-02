ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem

Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledoparent.com

Perrysburg Resident becomes CEO of National Nonprofit GENYOUth

In the United States, one in eight children lives with food insecurity, and 45 percent of children qualify for free and reduced lunches at school due to household income. Fortunately, there is a non-profit organization, GENYOUth, which is working hard to help create healthier school communities across the country. And helping to lead that charge is Perrysburg resident Ann Marie Krautheim, who was recently appointed CEO of the organization.
PERRYSBURG, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders

While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations

MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
MAUMEE, OH
westbendnews.net

Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus

Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
DEFIANCE, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
WATERVILLE, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
presspublications.com

Donald Charles Bench

Donald Charles Bench Sr, 80 of Elmore, OH died peacefully on January 1, 2023 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 28, 1942 in Toledo, OH at Women’s and Children’s Hospital to the late Margaret (Turnow) and Charles Bench. On April 16, 1966 he married his lifelong love and business partner, Janice Annette Bristow, and she survives.
ELMORE, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
TOLEDO, OH

