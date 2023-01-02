Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
bgindependentmedia.org
Beeker’s General Store in Pemberville to host ‘Sampling Saturday’ and recipe contest
In preparation for the “big game” in February, Beeker’s General Store in Pemberville is pulling together its best food vendors for a taste testing extravaganza. The public is invited to join “Sampling Saturday” on Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will...
Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit! Here are the babies born first at DMC, Corewell and Ascension ...
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
toledoparent.com
Perrysburg Resident becomes CEO of National Nonprofit GENYOUth
In the United States, one in eight children lives with food insecurity, and 45 percent of children qualify for free and reduced lunches at school due to household income. Fortunately, there is a non-profit organization, GENYOUth, which is working hard to help create healthier school communities across the country. And helping to lead that charge is Perrysburg resident Ann Marie Krautheim, who was recently appointed CEO of the organization.
Local teen shares his story after stealing family member's guns, getting caught
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo 15-year-old stole two guns from his family to feel safe, he said. But taking those guns actually made him feel more at risk. Being around gangs and seeing things he didn't want to see caused him to take the guns, he said. But with...
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
13abc.com
Benchmark owner speaks out after kitchen fire: Damage impacting several surrounding businesses
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Benchmark Restaurant Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but because of the centralized location of the restaurant, several businesses were also impacted. “35 years that we’ve been in business, operations from New...
westbendnews.net
Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
themirrornewspaper.com
Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
presspublications.com
Donald Charles Bench
Donald Charles Bench Sr, 80 of Elmore, OH died peacefully on January 1, 2023 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 28, 1942 in Toledo, OH at Women’s and Children’s Hospital to the late Margaret (Turnow) and Charles Bench. On April 16, 1966 he married his lifelong love and business partner, Janice Annette Bristow, and she survives.
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
