Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Dorothy H. Godon of Nags Head, January 3
Dorothy H. Godon, 93, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 3, 2023 at Outers Bank Hospital in Nags Head, NC. Born and raised in Morris County, NJ, Dorothy married Stanley W. Godon in 1950, living in Morris Plains, NJ. She was a homemaker, raising four children, living there until she and her husband retired and moved to Central Florida. She was pre-deceased by her husband, in 2015, and in 2017 came to live with her daughter in Nags Head.
outerbanksvoice.com
Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring
This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason of Kitty Hawk, January 2
Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason, 84, longtime resident of Kitty Hawk, NC received and accepted an invitation to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. Dot was a dedicated educator who taught first grade at Kitty Hawk Elementary School for over 30 years. She was a founding member of Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. She loved Bible Study, traveling with her friends to such places as New York City (where they made the Today Show), the San Diego, CA Zoo, two trips to Jerusalem, and many more.
outerbanksvoice.com
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, December 9
Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully December 9 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. She was born to J. Lewis and Margaret Ames on June 18, 1946, raised in Massapequa, NY, lived in Alexandria, VA, and was currently residing in Corolla, NC.
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Nov. 2
Police are seeking the help of community members in search of a missing Chesapeake woman who was last seen on Nov. 2.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Welcome Zy’yeer!!
AHOSKIE – Zy’yeer Hicks is the first baby of the New Year here at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital. Born at 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 1, Zy’yeer is the hospital’s first baby born in 2023. Zy’yeer weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches...
outerbanksvoice.com
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Born in Atlanta, Timothy Anderson moved to Hampton Roads in 2009 to learn how to build the nation’s warships at Newport News Shipbuilding. He even played on the Apprentice School football team. Latasha Edwards was his sister-in-law. “He worked at the shipyard for about...
outerbanksvoice.com
History for Lunch: Designing and Engineering Boats
The Museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and through Zoom. Register in advance to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually. The virtual program is supported by Southern Bank of Elizabeth City. About the Museum of the Albemarle. The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501...
More families hit with high utility bills in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another Chesapeake family is feeling blindsided after opening their mailbox to a more than $5,000 water bill. Just last week, 13News Now reported on a family trying to figure out how to pay a $7,000 bill. “Hard to swallow when we opened that bill,” said Chesapeake...
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head eliminates multifamily dwellings in C-2 Zoning District
By a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 4 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved a zoning text amendment to remove multifamily residences as a permitted use in the town’s C-2 General Commercial District. This followed an Oct. 19 vote that established a 150-day moratorium on development in...
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck County to hold Jan. 20 job fair
Currituck County Government will host a Job Fair on Friday, Jan. 20, to feature available positions in county departments. The Job Fair is open to the public, and will be held at the Public Safety Center, in the 2nd floor EOC meeting room, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Public Safety Center is located at 125 College Way, Barco, NC, 27917.
WLTX.com
'Haven't stopped shaking' | Virginia Beach woman reflects on former friendship with Idaho suspect
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The country only learned the name Bryan Kohberger last week. The Washington State University PhD student faces four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last November. But Casey Arntz knew of Kohberger's name long before the national headlines.
Chesapeake police search for woman who hasn't contacted family since Nov. 2
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it is looking for a 59-year-old woman who last spoke with her family two months ago. Mary Goetz hasn't been in contact with her family since Nov. 2, 2022. On Nov. 25, her family told police that she left her mother's house and didn't come back.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘I want to see this town…be exceptional’
New Kitty Hawk Town Manager Melody Clopton on the tasks ahead. Kitty Hawk has a new town manager, although with 12 years in town government, Melody Clopton is probably as familiar with the requirements of her new position as anyone could be. “Until recently, my title was management assistant, which...
Comments / 0