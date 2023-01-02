ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moyock, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Dorothy H. Godon of Nags Head, January 3

Dorothy H. Godon, 93, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 3, 2023 at Outers Bank Hospital in Nags Head, NC. Born and raised in Morris County, NJ, Dorothy married Stanley W. Godon in 1950, living in Morris Plains, NJ. She was a homemaker, raising four children, living there until she and her husband retired and moved to Central Florida. She was pre-deceased by her husband, in 2015, and in 2017 came to live with her daughter in Nags Head.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring

This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason of Kitty Hawk, January 2

Dorothy (Dot) Gay Mason, 84, longtime resident of Kitty Hawk, NC received and accepted an invitation to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. Dot was a dedicated educator who taught first grade at Kitty Hawk Elementary School for over 30 years. She was a founding member of Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. She loved Bible Study, traveling with her friends to such places as New York City (where they made the Today Show), the San Diego, CA Zoo, two trips to Jerusalem, and many more.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, December 9

Margaret “Peggy” Lee Ames Ward, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully December 9 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. She was born to J. Lewis and Margaret Ames on June 18, 1946, raised in Massapequa, NY, lived in Alexandria, VA, and was currently residing in Corolla, NC.
COROLLA, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Welcome Zy’yeer!!

AHOSKIE – Zy’yeer Hicks is the first baby of the New Year here at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital. Born at 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 1, Zy’yeer is the hospital’s first baby born in 2023. Zy’yeer weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches...
AHOSKIE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1

Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

History for Lunch: Designing and Engineering Boats

The Museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and through Zoom. Register in advance to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually. The virtual program is supported by Southern Bank of Elizabeth City. About the Museum of the Albemarle. The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head eliminates multifamily dwellings in C-2 Zoning District

By a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 4 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved a zoning text amendment to remove multifamily residences as a permitted use in the town’s C-2 General Commercial District. This followed an Oct. 19 vote that established a 150-day moratorium on development in...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck County to hold Jan. 20 job fair

Currituck County Government will host a Job Fair on Friday, Jan. 20, to feature available positions in county departments. The Job Fair is open to the public, and will be held at the Public Safety Center, in the 2nd floor EOC meeting room, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Public Safety Center is located at 125 College Way, Barco, NC, 27917.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

‘I want to see this town…be exceptional’

New Kitty Hawk Town Manager Melody Clopton on the tasks ahead. Kitty Hawk has a new town manager, although with 12 years in town government, Melody Clopton is probably as familiar with the requirements of her new position as anyone could be. “Until recently, my title was management assistant, which...
KITTY HAWK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy