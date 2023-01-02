Read full article on original website
When the clock strikes midnight signaling the start of a new year, many adults will have committed themselves to a New Year’s resolution. Whether it’s to lose weight, get out of debt, pursue a coveted hobby, socialize more, or something else, for many, making New Year's resolutions is part of the festivities. And with so many people committing to goals for the new year, the hope and optimism that change can happen is in the air. The reality is, however, that over 90% of New Year’s resolutions will be abandoned within just a few months.
Each New Year’s Eve, millions of us have the annual urge to change our ways, make a fresh start, form new habits or otherwise transform into a better version of ourselves. The problem is many of us kick off the new year with all the good intentions, only to be derailed from our goals after a few weeks—or even a few days. It's disheartening to make New Year's resolutions each year and fail at keeping them, but creating new habits is a notoriously difficult thing for humans to do. Is there a foolproof way to stick with a New Year's resolution? Probably not. But there are some science-backed ways to make it more likely that you'll stick with whatever you want to achieve.
It’s hard to believe 2023 is here, and now comes the topic of New Year’s resolutions. Yes, you can tell yourself you’re going to use your gym membership more, stop scrolling social media just before bed or meditate for 20 minutes every day … but let’s be honest with ourselves. Those are exactly the kinds of resolutions that last for about three weeks in January before you slip back into old habits. (For what it’s worth, my permanent resolution is to go to bed earlier. Twenty years of making this resolution, and it hasn’t happened yet.)
Here in the hustle at the end of one year and the beginning of a new, it seems like everyone is talking about resolutions. The Oxford Dictionary defines resolution as “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” Success does depend on deciding to do a thing, but there is more to achievement than deciding and leaving the results to chance.
It's the time for resolutions. For goals and trying to focus on how to change in a small or big way, or maybe something in between. But the new year brings reflection and, this year, I'm reflecting on ways our family can grow in connection with one another and others. Below are some ways that you may want to consider this year with your family. Pick one or all 10, or come up with your own list. Let's get started and make this year amazing!
New Year’s is the grown-up version of back-to-school. They both have the same fresh start vibe. Now is the time to reset and think about what you want to accomplish in the next 365 days. Maybe your goals are centered around getting healthier, the most popular resolutions Americans made...
Reflecting on one’s accomplishments is seen as soothing by many. More could be completed in the same amount of time if the workload was organized and weekly targets were set. Fortunately, you can choose from a number of restful accommodations. Consistency has been demonstrated to significantly increase the odds of success.
Fortunately, there are a variety of methods designed to help people in substance use recovery identify and make the changes they need to continue healing. That’s where a Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) can come into play for you. WRAP is an amazing tool developed to help those in recovery learn how to regulate their emotions and feel confident in their decisions.
Let’s talk about why self-care is so important and how you can incorporate it into your daily life. Let’s start by looking at what self-care is. Obviously, you know it’s about taking care of yourself, but do you know exactly what it is? Many people don’t think about it because it is often explained in a very vague way.
What’s the best way to ensure your goals will come to fruition?. It's a new year, and for many people, this transition is a chance at a new start in a variety of ways. Whether it's making financial goals, vowing to change toxic habits, or reevaluating relationships in one's life, a list of New Year's resolutions can include just about anything and everything. But often, making the list is a lot easier than seeing it all the way through.
