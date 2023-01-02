ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowless ground, Wisconsin temperatures could be warmer than average

Snow has been hard to come by these last few months, and without decent snow cover it can actually make our temperatures warmer in southeastern Wisconsin. If you've ever walked outside on a sunny day after a fresh snowfall, you've probably been blinded by what seems like billions of tiny little mirrors. In reality that's not far from the truth. Snow is incredibly efficient at reflecting light and can reflect as much as 80-98% of the sun's energy. Grass, dirt, water and other colored surfaces reflect the sun's rays – but not nearly as efficiently. This results in those surfaces absorbing the sun's energy and then re-emitting it as heat. How much a surface reflects the sun is known as "Albedo."
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Law enforcement officials broke windows and doors when executing an overnight search warrant in the arrest of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, Pennsylvania police said Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher Paris said during an afternoon press conference that "force was used" to gain access...
31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend, Friday January 6 until Sunday January 8. The full closure will allow for the demolition of the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway.
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
