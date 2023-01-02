Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Representative Nominated For House Speaker
Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern (R) was nominated for the House Speaker position in two separate votes on Thursday. "Who can unify the party? Who can deliver results? Representative Kevin Hern can do just that," Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) said during Hern's nomination. "I am proud to enter his name into the nomination."
kswo.com
Rep. Hilbert elected first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the OK House of Representatives
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) of Bristow was elected to his first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives press release. A representative of House District 29 since 2016, Hilbert was elected...
KOCO
Recent rule change at Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent rule change at the Capitol has upset some Oklahoma lawmakers. At the state Capitol, there is a debate over power given to the majority Republican Party. Democrats said a recent rule change disenfranchises voters. On Tuesday, the House convened for organization day, which is...
KXII.com
McCall elected to historic fourth term as House Speaker
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
Oklahoma ‘Millstone Act’ seeks to ban gender-affirming care under age of 26
An Oklahoma senate bill filed late Wednesday would prevent a person under the age of 26 from accessing gender-affirming health care, the latest sign that conservatives are seeking to block the procedure for not only children, but people well into adulthood. The bill filed ahead of the legislature’s February start would bar health care providers in Oklahoma…
KOCO
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
publicradiotulsa.org
State board should 'stay the course,' prohibit religious charter schools, says advocacy group
As a church in Oklahoma City plans to apply to open a charter school, an organization advocating for the separation of church and state says Oklahoma should continue to disallow publicly funded religious schools. On Tuesday, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a memo to the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter...
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
News On 6
State Supt. Joy Hofmeister Reflects On 8 Years In Office, Talks Next Chapter
For eight years, Joy Hofmeister has served at the top of education in the state as superintendent. She has been a champion for students, parents and teachers, putting an emphasis on competitive teacher pay and adequate resources for students such as trauma-informed instruction. News 9 sat down with Hofmeister as...
oklahomawatch.org
Governor’s $18 Million for Students Unspent in 2022
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. After spending a significant portion of 2022 reporting on the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, there are still unanswered questions. Mainly, I have been trying to find out what is happening with GEER 2, which is nearly $18 million for Oklahoma students to recover from the pandemic.
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
news9.com
Oklahoma Among Top States People Are Moving To, New Census Data Shows
New census data is showing that Oklahoma is among the top states people are moving to. Florida and Texas took home the top two spots for domestic migration over the last year, and Oklahoma was number ten. Rounding out the bottom, the states where the most people are moving away...
OK Attorney General: Oklahoma to receive $200M more funds in opioid lawsuit settlements
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced Wednesday that Oklahoma is getting more than $200 million more in funds from lawsuits filed against Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Allergan. In this statement O’Connor explained how much each company is paying:. “Oklahoma will recover $226.1 million from...
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’
DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!
Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
KTUL
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
bartlesvilleradio.com
$7 Billion In Federal Funds Available For Hydrogen Energy Hubs
Governors of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana have partnered together to develop regional hubs promoting hydrogen energy. The US Department of Energy last week asked the 3 states and others across the county to submit applications for funding. The Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program is part of the federal Infrastructure Investment...
Comments / 1