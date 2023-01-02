ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Chamber: Eggs & Issues Set for February 17

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative briefing next month. The Eggs & Issues event will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Our local delegation of State Senator Julie Daniels and...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
New Dollar General in Dewey May Open on Monday

City of Dewey officials provide an update on the new Dollar General being built on the northside of town. According to City Manager Kevin Trease, the store will open on Monday, January 9. Trease says the building has a letter of occupancy and it has gone through final inspections. He says the only thing that is lacking is landscaping and signage. He adds that shelving seems to have been placed inside the store already.
DEWEY, OK
Bartlesville Council Approvis Crisis Team Funding

The Bartlesville City Council voted to accept a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Grand Mental Health to form a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. Teams would be comprised of mental health case managers and police officers paired to respond when a situation would call for more than just a law-enforcement presence. Police Captain Kevin Ickleberry told the council that the mental health professional would help to de-escalate situations when emotions run high. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd says police activities sometimes aren’t as simple as people would say they used to be. The city committed to set aside 100 thousand dollars a year, starting this month, to fund the program.
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
TULSA, OK
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Pothole closes part of a Tuxedo Blvd bridge

The inside, westbound lane of traffic over the Caney River Bridge on Tuxedo Boulevard is closed pending repairs after a pothole was reported this week. Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers told the city council Tuesday night that staff closed off the westbound bridge to evaluate the rest of the bridge deck. As a result of the evaluation, staff members felt comfortable only closing the inside lane.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Change Order Passes for Soccer Field Lighting Project

A change order adds monies to the Robinwood Soccer Field Lighting Project in Bartlesville. The Bartlesville City Council unanimously (5-0) approved the measure on Tuesday night. The project involves installing MUSCO field lighting on the south three soccer fields at Robinwood Park, located at 2200 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. The $13,000 change order was requested to accommodate changes in the location of the lighting control box.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Something extra in your water bill

The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Warrants issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
PONCA CITY, OK
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest

A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK

