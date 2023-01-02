Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Chamber: Eggs & Issues Set for February 17
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative briefing next month. The Eggs & Issues event will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Our local delegation of State Senator Julie Daniels and...
kswo.com
Rep. Hilbert elected first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the OK House of Representatives
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) of Bristow was elected to his first full term as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives press release. A representative of House District 29 since 2016, Hilbert was elected...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Dollar General in Dewey May Open on Monday
City of Dewey officials provide an update on the new Dollar General being built on the northside of town. According to City Manager Kevin Trease, the store will open on Monday, January 9. Trease says the building has a letter of occupancy and it has gone through final inspections. He says the only thing that is lacking is landscaping and signage. He adds that shelving seems to have been placed inside the store already.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Council Approvis Crisis Team Funding
The Bartlesville City Council voted to accept a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Grand Mental Health to form a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. Teams would be comprised of mental health case managers and police officers paired to respond when a situation would call for more than just a law-enforcement presence. Police Captain Kevin Ickleberry told the council that the mental health professional would help to de-escalate situations when emotions run high. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd says police activities sometimes aren’t as simple as people would say they used to be. The city committed to set aside 100 thousand dollars a year, starting this month, to fund the program.
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for subject accused of practicing dentistry without a license
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Henry A. Miller, 35, Blackwell, who is charged with a felony count of practicing dentistry without a license, in Kay County District Court. The charge was filed by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry on Dec. 20. Officer Michael Lowe, reports in the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pothole closes part of a Tuxedo Blvd bridge
The inside, westbound lane of traffic over the Caney River Bridge on Tuxedo Boulevard is closed pending repairs after a pothole was reported this week. Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers told the city council Tuesday night that staff closed off the westbound bridge to evaluate the rest of the bridge deck. As a result of the evaluation, staff members felt comfortable only closing the inside lane.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
Catoosa interchange improvements under discussion
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting Tuesday night to present improvement alternatives for the State Highway 66 and Interstate 44/U.S.-412 interchange.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Change Order Passes for Soccer Field Lighting Project
A change order adds monies to the Robinwood Soccer Field Lighting Project in Bartlesville. The Bartlesville City Council unanimously (5-0) approved the measure on Tuesday night. The project involves installing MUSCO field lighting on the south three soccer fields at Robinwood Park, located at 2200 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. The $13,000 change order was requested to accommodate changes in the location of the lighting control box.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Something extra in your water bill
The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Catoosa Public Schools says it received school threat over holiday break
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools said parents may see enhanced security when students return to school on Tuesday after a threat was made against the district. The school district said on social media that it received word of a school threat from the Catoosa Police Department over the holiday break.
Broken Arrow's Bluff Landing could become wilderness destination
The Broken Arrow City Council approved the study last month, included with major development ideas, near Kenosha Street and the Verdigris River.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program
The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
