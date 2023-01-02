Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Foster, Grady finalists for ASWA Player of the Year Awards
The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) will announce its annual awards – including Back and Lineman of the Year for each high school classification – later this month and Charles Henderson sophomore Zion Grady and Pike County senior Ian Foster are nominees. Grady and Foster both earned First-Team...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat overnight and into Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. ABC Academy - Closed. Bethlehem Child...
wdhn.com
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland hopes to see Highway four-lane work begin in 2023
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland believes 2023 is going to be a “Great Year” for eastern through central Geneva County. Early this year, Mayor Strickland believes the Alabama Department of Transportation will. release full details on the expansion of Highway 52 through Hartford. The expansion is...
alabamanews.net
Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery
WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery. Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
WSFA
Couple happy to be alive after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike and Linda Crowell say Tuesday’s severe weather happened as fast as a heartbeat. “I told my wife, just get as flat to the floor as you can,” Mr. Crowell recalled. The two were taking shelter in their master bathroom closet. Ten minutes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms
Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
wdhn.com
Elba’s Pea River water levels always of interest
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Anytime there’s a mention of the possibility of Heavy rains, flood veterans in Western Coffee County always raise a bit of concern. With the possibility of severe weather over the next tonight and tomorrow, Coffee County EMA officials always keep a keen eye on the Pea River water level in Elba.
wdhn.com
Local business owners receive high honor
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Four lucky inductees will be added to the Dothan Business Hall of Fame in the new year. Dutch Holland of Harley Davidson of Dothan, Ronald S. Owen of Southeast Alabama Medical Center, James W. Rane of Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., and John Summerford of Summerford Pallet Company Inc. and Summerford Trucking will be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the 2023 Banquet and Induction Ceremony.
aldailynews.com
New member profile: Rehm wants more school choice, no grocery tax
Newly elected state Rep. Rick Rehm says voters in southeast Alabama’s House District 85 wanted a change. Rehm, of Dothan, was the only Republican to beat an incumbent Democrat in an Alabama legislative race in 2022. Rehm campaigned on more school choice options and less government. In an interview...
wtvy.com
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan could spend millions to purchase homes in its most historic neighborhood only to demolish those structures. “Storm (water drainage) fills up and it goes above ground and that’s what is happening there,” Commissioner David Crutchfield (Dist. 6) said of the Garden District.
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
wtvy.com
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather that moved across Alabama throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning caused storm damage and power outages. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the...
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
