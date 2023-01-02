ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Messenger

Foster, Grady finalists for ASWA Player of the Year Awards

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) will announce its annual awards – including Back and Lineman of the Year for each high school classification – later this month and Charles Henderson sophomore Zion Grady and Pike County senior Ian Foster are nominees. Grady and Foster both earned First-Team...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

School closings and delays for January 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat overnight and into Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. ABC Academy - Closed. Bethlehem Child...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery

WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery. Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms

Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Elba’s Pea River water levels always of interest

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Anytime there’s a mention of the possibility of Heavy rains, flood veterans in Western Coffee County always raise a bit of concern. With the possibility of severe weather over the next tonight and tomorrow, Coffee County EMA officials always keep a keen eye on the Pea River water level in Elba.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Local business owners receive high honor

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Four lucky inductees will be added to the Dothan Business Hall of Fame in the new year. Dutch Holland of Harley Davidson of Dothan, Ronald S. Owen of Southeast Alabama Medical Center, James W. Rane of Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., and John Summerford of Summerford Pallet Company Inc. and Summerford Trucking will be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the 2023 Banquet and Induction Ceremony.
DOTHAN, AL
aldailynews.com

New member profile: Rehm wants more school choice, no grocery tax

Newly elected state Rep. Rick Rehm says voters in southeast Alabama’s House District 85 wanted a change. Rehm, of Dothan, was the only Republican to beat an incumbent Democrat in an Alabama legislative race in 2022. Rehm campaigned on more school choice options and less government. In an interview...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan could spend millions to purchase homes in its most historic neighborhood only to demolish those structures. “Storm (water drainage) fills up and it goes above ground and that’s what is happening there,” Commissioner David Crutchfield (Dist. 6) said of the Garden District.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
