hiphop-n-more.com
Metro Boomin Releases Original Version Of Drake’s ‘Knife Talk’ With New 21 Savage Verse — Listen
Drake, 21 Savage and Project Pat’s ‘Knife Talk’ collaboration from Certified Lover Boy was a fan favourite from the album for most. It even got its own visual treatment. Of course, the pair soon followed up that collaboration with ‘Jimmy Cooks‘ and the reception to that was so good that they dropped Her Loss.
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA YoungBoy Releases New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ with No Features — Stream
Last year, NBA YoungBoy ran up those colossal streaming numbers with a whopping eight bodies of work. The most recent was just a few weeks ago before Christmas when he dropped Lost Files but that isn’t stopping him opening 2023 with a bang. For the first New Music Friday...
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Kodak Black – ‘Kodak The Boss’
Early in the fall, Kodak Black dropped his Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 album which contained very few features across the 19 tracks. The intro to the album was a song called ‘Kodak The Boss’ produced by DR ZEUZ and tonight, the Florida rapper drops off the music video for it.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
hiphop-n-more.com
French Montana Releases ‘Coke Boys 6’ Project Feat. ASAP Rocky, Tory Lanez, Jeremih, EST Gee, More: Stream
French Montana likes to drop new music every once in a while so he’s back tonight with the 6th installment of his Coke Boys series. Officially titled CB6: Money Heist Edition, the project is hosted by DJ Drama and features a whopping 29 songs. Ahead of its release, French revealed the tracklist yesterday, which includes names like Vory, Jeremih, ASAP Rocky, King Combs, Benny the Butcher, EST Gee, Nav and even Tory Lanez.
Old Dominion shares inspiration behind 'Memory Lane': Listen now
Old Dominion is kicking off the new year with fresh music and lots of nostalgia. The Country group has released their brand new single, “Memory Lane,” all about re-living the happiest moments of life
hiphop-n-more.com
SZA Picks Both ‘Nobody Gets Me’ & ‘Kill Bill’ As Singles for Radio
SZA is having a big moment right now as her latest album SOS continues to stream like crazy. The album, which released last month via TDE/RCA, has now spent three consecutive weeks at the number 1 spot and it looks like it will keep up the record for the next few weeks as well. As far as radio is concerned, the singer and her team have decided to go for two singles at once.
Max’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Wardrobe Would Make Portia from ‘The White Lotus’ Proud
When we look back at 2022’s chaotic TV fashion icons, Portia from The White Lotus undoubtedly reigned supreme. In the new year, a new wild wardrobe queen will be inevitably be crowned, which is why I’d like to submit Ginny & Georgia’s Maxine Baker for early consideration. In Netflix’s dramedy about a mother named Georgia (Brianne Howey) who tries to outrun her criminal past and build a safe, stable life for her kids Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), 16-year-old Maxine Baker (Sara Waisglass) is one of Ginny’s best friends and the twin sister of Ginny’s crush, Marcus Baker...
