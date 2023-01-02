Read full article on original website
WAPT
Weather Impact Day: Storms bring threat of damaging winds, tornadoes
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday is a weather impact day, as strong, severe storms are possible. Three rounds of strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday into Tuesday night. The first round went through late morning with storms along a broken line. The second round for the east and southern counties, as well as the Pine Belt, is expected through early evening. Round three moves in late Tuesday along the cold front. Storms should clear by midnight.
WLBT
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Water Manager Gives Update About Jackson Water
According to Third Party Water Manager, Ted Henifin, the water department was able to get through the night without as many challenges. “Finally, we got through a night without many challenges. We continue to make progress restoring the system pressures. However, still have to put MORE water into the system than is used on typical days. That’s because we have to account for the tremendous losses due to the deep freeze. If things continue as planned, system pressure should largely be close to normal by tomorrow morning. We are asking residents to continue conserving as much water as possible. This will help us get pressure and water to those that have suffered without any water since Christmas Eve. We are conducting more sampling today with hopes of lifting the precautionary boil water notice in another section of the City tomorrow. Remaining areas will be sampled tomorrow in hopes of fully lifting the notice on Wednesday the 4th. All of these plans are contingent on our tenuous treatment processes and vulnerable distribution system holding together for the next few days.”
WLBT
Most customers in Jackson should have ‘some water’ following good night at treatment plant, third-party manager says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson water manager Ted Henifin says most customers should have at least some water flowing through their taps after a strong night of production at the city’s main water treatment plant. “Overnight the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment [Plant] maintained strong production and was able to...
WLBT
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
WLBT
All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. The Queens Community @ Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m. Near Smilow Prep,...
South Jackson neighbors fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the capital city, some south Jackson and Byram residents are still without water. Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks hosted Monday’s night town hall with the third-party manager Ted Henifin. The two had a number of priorities when it comes […]
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
WLBT
All Jackson Public Schools to resume classes virtually due to ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will resume classes virtually due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. According to the Jackson Public School District, 33 schools are reporting low or no water pressure. Because of this, the district says JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6.
Running Water Again Scarce in Jackson, Mississippi After Frigid Weather
Residents of Mississippi’s capital are ending the year unable to count on clean running water in their homes after a freezing winter storm brought a fresh crisis to Jackson’s beleaguered water infrastructure. Residents of the majority-Black city say their main water treatment plant has been poorly maintained and...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WAPT
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
New general store hosts grand opening celebration in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6. The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods. […]
WLBT
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses. Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
WLBT
‘We can’t bounce back from this one’: Latest water crisis final straw for Fondren restaurant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s latest water crisis has proven too much for one Fondren restaurant, which announced it would cease operations after Saturday. On Tuesday, owners announced that they were closing Barrelhouse after six years in business. Owners and managers thanked their customers and the community for their...
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
WJTV.com
Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief...
