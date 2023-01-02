According to Third Party Water Manager, Ted Henifin, the water department was able to get through the night without as many challenges. “Finally, we got through a night without many challenges. We continue to make progress restoring the system pressures. However, still have to put MORE water into the system than is used on typical days. That’s because we have to account for the tremendous losses due to the deep freeze. If things continue as planned, system pressure should largely be close to normal by tomorrow morning. We are asking residents to continue conserving as much water as possible. This will help us get pressure and water to those that have suffered without any water since Christmas Eve. We are conducting more sampling today with hopes of lifting the precautionary boil water notice in another section of the City tomorrow. Remaining areas will be sampled tomorrow in hopes of fully lifting the notice on Wednesday the 4th. All of these plans are contingent on our tenuous treatment processes and vulnerable distribution system holding together for the next few days.”

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO