In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?
14-year-old Leanne Marie Hausberg lived in Brooklyn, New York with her mom, Robin, her stepfather, Alan, and her twin sisters, Danielle, and Nichole. Alan raised Leanne since she was two. Leanne had a boyfriend named Matthew who was 15 years old and lived in Florida. Loved ones describe Leanne as somewhat of an extrovert who loved pop music and enjoyed writing in her spare time.
First Day on the Job, and John Fetterman’s Got Another Suit
John Fetterman officially became Pennsylvania’s newest junior senator on Tuesday, an occasion that called for the Carhartt-loving politician to don a new suit: charcoal gray, two-buttoned, with slim tapered trousers. His navy-and-light-blue striped tie complimented the icy blue (thrifted!) dress his wife, Gisele, wore while standing alongside him as he was sworn in.
Study: Informing doctors of fatal ODs linked to fewer opioid prescriptions
One partial solution to the U.S. opioid crisis is to tell doctors when their patients have died from an overdose, a study published Friday suggests.
