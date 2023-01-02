Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games. Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh...
WATCH: Texas signee Johntay Cook coasts past LSU's Javien Toviano
On Sunday, former Longhorn Charles Omenihu pondered what we’re all thinking. How is TCU in the College Football Playoff ahead of Texas?. LSU pledge and former Texas target Javien Toviano got a little snippy in reply to Omenihu’s tweet. Toviano then got caught in the crosshairs of Texas...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
247Sports
WATCH: Trojan football pregame for USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON — Watch the pregame video here (starting around 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT):. At approximately 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT we will be streaming live from the AT&T Stadium press box showing the USC Trojans warming up to take on the Tulane Green Wave for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Championship. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon CT, 10 a.m. PT, and we keep the stream going up until just prior to kickoff.
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
NFL speaks on Hamlin, game safety at press conference
The conference comes two days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengels game.
saturdaytradition.com
Key Penn State OL not expected to play in Rose Bowl vs. Utah, per report
Penn State is going to be without one of its top offensive lineman for the Rose Bowl, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Thamel reported the news about an hour before kickoff. Olu Fashanu is the player in question. Fashanu is coming back for another season in...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay crew picks Illinois' ReliaQuest Bowl matchup vs. Mississippi State
College GameDay is holding a special Monday morning broadcast on Jan. 2 to preview all of the bowl games on the day. During their preview, the GameDay crew tackled predictions for Illinois’ ReliaQuest Bowl appearance vs. Mississippi State. It is bound to be an emotional showdown with the Bulldogs playing in honor of late head coach Mike Leach who passed away after the season ended.
