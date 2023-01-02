ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
WATCH: Trojan football pregame for USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON — Watch the pregame video here (starting around 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT):. At approximately 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT we will be streaming live from the AT&T Stadium press box showing the USC Trojans warming up to take on the Tulane Green Wave for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Championship. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon CT, 10 a.m. PT, and we keep the stream going up until just prior to kickoff.
College GameDay crew picks Illinois' ReliaQuest Bowl matchup vs. Mississippi State

College GameDay is holding a special Monday morning broadcast on Jan. 2 to preview all of the bowl games on the day. During their preview, the GameDay crew tackled predictions for Illinois’ ReliaQuest Bowl appearance vs. Mississippi State. It is bound to be an emotional showdown with the Bulldogs playing in honor of late head coach Mike Leach who passed away after the season ended.
