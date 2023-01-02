Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
From the Raiders' Locker Room: Alex Bars
The Las Vegas Raiders are a franchise on the brink of significant change this off-season; before those changes, we spoke with Alex Bars from the locker room.
Newsmakers: The injury to the Bills’ Damar Hamlin
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The injury to the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin captivated not only Central New York but the entire nation. While the news continues to be good in regards to Hamlin, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan used the occasion of Newsmakers to talk with some people that could provide more perspective on what happened […]
