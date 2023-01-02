Thursday brings a limited slate consisting of only four games. Among the eight teams that are set to take the floor, the Grizzlies, Magic and Rockets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set. The Nuggets and Clippers will be playing the front end of a back-to-back set, so things could get tricky. One of the marquee matchups in which neither of those scenarios applies will take place in Dallas with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks hosting Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Let’s discuss some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

22 HOURS AGO