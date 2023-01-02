Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500David HeitzDenver, CO
STAR advocate gets Denver police response in crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NBA
Wizards' bigs key to recent resurgence
Nearly halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Wizards have gone through a season’s worth of ups and downs. Key contributors battling minor injuries, extended streaks of wins and losses, close losses and buzzer-beating wins. Amidst the search for some mid-season stability, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. shuffled the starting lineup and sparked what has been one of the best stretches of the season: a streak of six wins in eight games.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Trail Blazers
Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are hoping to keep the good times rolling at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night. Indiana (21-18) will be vying for its fifth straight home win when Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (19-18) come to town. The...
NBA
Edwards scores 32, helps Wolves close out Blazers 113-106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106 on Wednesday night. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota, which saw another...
NBA
Magic Get Back on Winning Track With Victory Over Thunder
For the 12th time in franchise history and second time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookie Paolo Banchero, who recorded 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in Orlando’s 126-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Amway Center.
NBA
Hornets Get Roughed Up By Grizzlies In Homestand Finale
Memphis Breaks Away for Good Late in 1st Quarter, Ball Reaches Historic Assist Milestone. Going against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they’ve had their fair share of troubles with in recent years, the Charlotte Hornets were simply no match once again in a 131-107 home defeat on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Magic
The Thunder, fresh off an OKC-best 150 points on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics, drove straight from Paycom Center to the Oklahoma City airport for a two-and-a-half hour flight to Orlando to take on the Magic on Wednesday night. The Magic, on the other hand, hadn’t played since Friday...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Bucks 123-113 in Milwaukee
The Wizards came into Tuesday night's meeting with the Bucks seeking their sixth win in a row. While the Wizards' frontcourt was the story of the first meeting between these two teams on Sunday night, it was the Bucks' frontcourt that dominated this matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help lead the Bucks to a 123-113 victory over the Wizards.
NBA
Boston Bounces Back in Dallas with Biggest Road Win of Season
After dropping the first two games of a four-game Western Conference trip in convincing fashion, an optimistic Jaylen Brown looked ahead to Boston’s next matchup in Dallas calling it “a perfect time to get back on track.”. A 29-point victory over the hottest team in the NBA Thursday...
NBA
Bradley Beal injury update
Wizards guard Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee. Beal will be out for the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.
NBA
Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (25-13) Wednesday loss at Chicago. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 73
Greetings from Indianapolis. Despite getting into town late, your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, got up bright and early to record the 73rd edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics on this week's show include... • One more...
NBA
Trail Blazers Hit The Road For Three Starting In Minnesota
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (19-17) at MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (17-21) Jan. 4, 2023 — Target Center — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and Minnesota will meet for the third time of the regular season on Jan. 4 in Minnesota. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers defeated the Timberwolves by a final score...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Jan. 5
Thursday brings a limited slate consisting of only four games. Among the eight teams that are set to take the floor, the Grizzlies, Magic and Rockets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set. The Nuggets and Clippers will be playing the front end of a back-to-back set, so things could get tricky. One of the marquee matchups in which neither of those scenarios applies will take place in Dallas with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks hosting Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Let’s discuss some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Preview: Wizards aim to close four-game road trip with a win in Oklahoma City
The Wizards (17-22) are closing out their four-game road trip with a Friday night battle in Oklahoma City against the young and scrappy Thunder (16-22). After a tough loss in Milwaukee, can they get back to their winning ways? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City,...
NBA
Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting
The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022. Banchero becomes the ninth player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie of the Month, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Anfernee Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton, R.J. Hampton and Franz Wagner.
NBA
Keegan Murray Named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 12.7 points (46.0 FG%, 46.4 3pt%), 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 28.6 minutes per game in 14 games (14 starts) during the month of December.
Comments / 0