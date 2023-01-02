Read full article on original website
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Report: Bengals' Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on AFC playoff seeding proposal
Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on the NFL's proposed solutions to the AFC playoff seeding drama and will seek to whip up "no" votes before Friday's vote. The proposal, which means the Bengals could lose out on hosting a playoff game despite being AFC North champions, is a mid-season rule change. Those...
EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs
The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation and will hold a special meeting Friday to ask teams to vote on a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night. Goodell said in a statement that the hope is to “limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities,” adding later: “The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances.” The Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. The 24-year-old was breathing on his own and able to talk Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed, and physicians said Thursday he was making “remarkable improvement.”
Mt. Pleasant’s Matt Auerbach named Eagles fan of 2022
Mount Pleasant Elementary School Principal Matt Auerbach was delivering his routine morning announcements on a November Wednesday when the livestream was suddenly taken over by Brandon Graham, his favorite Philadelphia Eagle. Graham had a surprise: Auerbach had been named the 2022 Eagles Fan of the Year. “We actually were doing an Eagles spirit day that day, and I didn’t know ... Read More
White out, Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday with Mike White ruled out against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Robert Saleh announced the decision Friday, saying White “just wasn’t feeling right” and was still in a lot of pain. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. It’s the latest twist in a season filled with them at quarterback for the Jets, who have made five changes at the position during the regular season because of injuries or poor play. White returned last Sunday after missing two games with broken ribs, but was mostly ineffective in New York’s 23-6 loss at Seattle. He finished 23 of 46 with no touchdowns and two interceptions, clearly still affected by his ribs.
