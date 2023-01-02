Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane
Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
WTAP
Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
WTAP
Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice
Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Arnold, Lloyd James
Lloyd James Arnold, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Rockport, WV, a son of the late James Henry and Laura Desie (Carothers) Arnold. He retired after forty-two years from Walker. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the work he did there. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the GMR Choir. He enjoyed raising his family, farming, and hunting.
WTAP
Obituary: Cunningham, Helen Ann
Helen Ann Cunningham, age 86, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on December 31, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on May 4, 1936, in Weirton, WV, the daughter of the late J.D. and Janet Cunningham. She was a 1954 graduate of Harrisville High School. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Roger Linn
Roger Linn Smith, 65, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1957, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Earl and Christine George Smith. Roger was the owner and operator of On-site Camper Repair and Maintenance....
WTAP
Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.
Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
WTAP
Obituary: McMurray, Elsie Louise Hardman
Elsie Louise Hardman McMurray, 91, of Mentor, OH, via Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1931, up Chestnut Lick in Lockney, WV. Daughter of the late Walker Hardman and Dorothy Putman Hardman. Elsie attended Normantown High School and graduated in 1949....
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, John Edwin
John Edwin Hess, 71, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951, in St Mary’s, West Virginia, a son of the late Edgar Hess and Betty (Hoce) Hess. John retired from E. I. Dupont in 2013 as a...
WTAP
Obituary: Pickens, Bryan Lee
Bryan Lee Pickens, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on 12/31/2022 from natural causes. Bryan was born on November 3rd, 1956, to Emmett William and Agnes Ann Pickens in Parkersburg. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time in nature, along with spending time with friends and family and, most...
WTAP
Obituary: Graham, Peggy Ann
Peggy Ann Graham, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, a daughter to the late John and Ella Mae Hart (Neal). Surviving Peggy is her sons Robert Graham (Darlene) and Tim Graham (Shawna); grandchildren Kelsey Mugrage (Jared), Timothy...
WTAP
Obituary: Kitson, John M.
John M. Kitson, Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Mary L.
Mary L. Wilson, 87, of Washington, WV, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Howard V. and Clara E. (Givens) Barker. She was a member of Pond Creek Baptist Church and is currently a member of Fairlawn Baptist...
WTAP
Obituary: Antill, Evelyn Louene Brotton
Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill, age 96, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. Evie was born October 24th, 1926, to the late William Brotton and Ida Fogle Brotton. Her early memories include spending time with her siblings Jake, Bonita, and Bob on Rado Ridge and sheering sheep with Ma’am, her beloved grandmother.
WTAP
Obituary: Gilliland, Shirley Mae
Shirley Mae Gilliland (nee Greuey), 78, of Waterford, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with loving family at her side. She was born December 24, 1944, to Ima (Wainwright) and Thomas Greuey and raised on a small farm in Malta, Ohio. Shirley graduated from M&M High School...
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Walker, David Scott
David Scott Walker, 68, passed away in his home on the evening of January 2, 2023. David was born to the late Marion Herscheal Walker and Thelma Irene (Scott) Walker on January 3, 1953. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother Laura Walker who reared him, and six of his siblings: Richard Walker, Judy Walker, Pat Walker, Joan Ford, Randy Walker, and Phillip Walker.
WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
WTAP
Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
WTAP
Artsbridge hosts community conversation surrounding exhibit of works by incarcerated artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 5th, Artsbridge hosted a community conversation surrounding the Inside-Out: IncARceraTion exhibit, a collection that highlights the artwork of people incarcerated in West Virginia jails and prisons. Attending the conversation were representatives from various organizations concerned with the struggles faced by currently...
