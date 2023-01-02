Betty L. Bradford, 92, of Marietta, left this earth to sing with the Angels at 12:55 am, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born April 8, 1930, in Reno, Ohio, to Homer and Genevieve Wiggans Poole. Betty graduate from Marietta High School and was employed at First Bank for 40 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Reno Christian Church and also attended the Marietta Church of Christ, and was a member of Ladies Civitian.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO