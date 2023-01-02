Read full article on original website
Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane
Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells. Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and...
Obituary: Cunningham, Helen Ann
Helen Ann Cunningham, age 86, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on December 31, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on May 4, 1936, in Weirton, WV, the daughter of the late J.D. and Janet Cunningham. She was a 1954 graduate of Harrisville High School. She...
Obituary: Kitson Jr., John (Jack)
John (Jack) Kitson Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, exited his earthly body on January 2nd, 2023, to join family, friends, and God for eternity. Jack was born on April 13th, 1946, to John & Blanche Kitson in Newark, NJ. After graduating from high school, Jack was drafted into the United States Army.
Obituary: Nuzum, Gerald Fordice
Gerald Fordice Nuzum, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.
Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
Obituary: Hughes, Clara Lorraine
Clara Lorraine Hughes, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away on January 1, 2023, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born December 2, 1935, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Lewis and Frances Carmichael Buskirk. Mrs. Hughes was a manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken. She previously...
Obituary: Gilliland, Shirley Mae
Shirley Mae Gilliland (nee Greuey), 78, of Waterford, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with loving family at her side. She was born December 24, 1944, to Ima (Wainwright) and Thomas Greuey and raised on a small farm in Malta, Ohio. Shirley graduated from M&M High School...
Obituary: Bradford, Betty L.
Betty L. Bradford, 92, of Marietta, left this earth to sing with the Angels at 12:55 am, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born April 8, 1930, in Reno, Ohio, to Homer and Genevieve Wiggans Poole. Betty graduate from Marietta High School and was employed at First Bank for 40 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Reno Christian Church and also attended the Marietta Church of Christ, and was a member of Ladies Civitian.
Obituary: Lambert, Helen A.
Helen A. Nichols Lambert, 86, of Williamstown, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 26, 1936, in Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Nellie Mae Snodgrass Goff. Helen was a 1954 graduate of Harrisville High...
Obituary: Schneeberger, Verlin Clyde
Verlin Clyde Schneeberger, 74, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1948, in Marr, Ohio, to the late Clyde and Oneida (Rose) Schneeberger. Verlin had worked as a supervisor for Winan’s at DuPont. He was a member...
Obituary: Hess, John Edwin
John Edwin Hess, 71, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951, in St Mary’s, West Virginia, a son of the late Edgar Hess and Betty (Hoce) Hess. John retired from E. I. Dupont in 2013 as a...
Obituary: Arnold, Lloyd James
Lloyd James Arnold, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Rockport, WV, a son of the late James Henry and Laura Desie (Carothers) Arnold. He retired after forty-two years from Walker. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the work he did there. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the GMR Choir. He enjoyed raising his family, farming, and hunting.
Obituary: Antill, Evelyn Louene Brotton
Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill, age 96, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. Evie was born October 24th, 1926, to the late William Brotton and Ida Fogle Brotton. Her early memories include spending time with her siblings Jake, Bonita, and Bob on Rado Ridge and sheering sheep with Ma’am, her beloved grandmother.
Obituary: McMurray, Elsie Louise Hardman
Elsie Louise Hardman McMurray, 91, of Mentor, OH, via Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1931, up Chestnut Lick in Lockney, WV. Daughter of the late Walker Hardman and Dorothy Putman Hardman. Elsie attended Normantown High School and graduated in 1949....
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
Obituary: Walker, David Scott
David Scott Walker, 68, passed away in his home on the evening of January 2, 2023. David was born to the late Marion Herscheal Walker and Thelma Irene (Scott) Walker on January 3, 1953. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother Laura Walker who reared him, and six of his siblings: Richard Walker, Judy Walker, Pat Walker, Joan Ford, Randy Walker, and Phillip Walker.
Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
