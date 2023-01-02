Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
College football rankings: Alabama No. 2 in ESPN's updated FPI Top 25 after bowl season
The national championship game is all that remains after what's been a scintillating college football bowl season, one of the most memorable on record with a series of high-scoring, heart-stopping finishes. ESPN's Football Power Index entering next week's Georgia-TCU finale was updated this week to reflect every bowl result thus far, including several unforgettable outcomes in the New Year's Six. Alabama, No. 5 in the final regular-season College Football Playoff rankings, is three spots higher in ESPN's FPI after its domination of Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
Alabama commits earn Gatorade Player of Year honors
Two Alabama commitments earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in their respective states -- 2025 four-star receiver Ryan Williams in Alabama and five-star safety Caleb Downs in Georgia. For Downs, a product of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek, the now Crimson Tide signee capped off a state championship run in...
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
Gamecock Scoop - Transfer OL info and more
The latest South Carolina football Team and recruiting Scoop, including Intel an offensive line prospect who will be on campus this weekend.
No. 1 Gamecocks pound Auburn for 13th straight win in series
No. 1 South Carolina earned its 13th straight win over Auburn with a 94-42 sprint Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. Kamilla Cardoso scored a Southeastern Conference career high 16 points off the bench to push USC to 3-0 in league play. The nation’s best scoring defense was as good as...
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
JUST IN: Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes returning to Illinois for a fifth season
TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes is returning for a fifth season, he announced on Thursday. Barnes was a team captain this season and an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the coaches and media. "I'm back," Barnes wrote on social media. Barnes recorded 46 tackles last season,...
Charles Kelly brings experience as defensive coordinator and elite recruiter
Charles Kelly comes to Boulder as Colorado's new defensive coordinator and safeties coach with two national championships on his resume, at Florida State in 2013 and at Alabama in 2020. During his 33 year coaching career, he has called defenses at every level, from high school to FCS to Power 5.
Another NFL mock draft projects Will Levis as top-10 pick
Another NFL mock draft is out and is projecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as a top-1o pick. ESPN's Jordan Reid has the Wildcats' two-year starter going No. 7 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Levis is the third quarterback off the board behind Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 1 overall) and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 5).
PODCAST: Things heat up for Penn State in transfer portal; recruiting notes
Penn State wrapped up its season with an impressive Rose Bowl victory over No. 8 Utah, a matchup we broke down on our last episode of the Lions247 Podcast. After looking back at the No. 11 Nittany Lions' 11th win, we're back with forward focus on a fresh edition of the show.
Four-star shot-making wing Amier Ali updates his recruitment, eyeing more visits
Amier Ali ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2024 class due to his blend of size, length and microwave ability to rain in jumpers from three. His ability to get hot and drill shots was on full display at the Chick-Fil-A Classic where he drilled four threes in the first half and college coaches are in pursuit of his talents.
Report: Bengals' Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on AFC playoff seeding proposal
Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on the NFL's proposed solutions to the AFC playoff seeding drama and will seek to whip up "no" votes before Friday's vote. The proposal, which means the Bengals could lose out on hosting a playoff game despite being AFC North champions, is a mid-season rule change. Those...
Early BH: Kicking tires on Kingston | Internal combustion
** Kicking tires on Kingston ... It was widely reported Ohio State welcomed in Washington State offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston for a visit this week. Our Bill Kurelic told you about Ohio State offering Kingston three weeks ago. The Buckeyes have been active in the transfer portal looking for help...
