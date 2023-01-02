ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs

Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor

Katie Hobbs is formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor today. Last fall, the Democrat defeated a Republican backed by former President Trump. Democrats won most other statewide seats, a sign of a red state that now feels purple. Yet, Republicans kept their majority in the state legislature. And some would like to pull their state further right. From member station KJZZ, Ben Giles reports.
How California is preparing for another massive winter storm

Another massive winter storm will smash into California tomorrow, soaking the already-soaked state with more rain and snow. The National Weather Service says the, quote, "brutal" system could wash out roads and hillsides, flood Bay Area streets and knock out power for much of the state. Well, here to talk about the state's preparations is Brian Ferguson. He's director of crisis communications for California. Brian Ferguson, welcome.
Another atmospheric river, a column of airborne moisture, has hit California

Hurricane-force winds and heavy rain downed trees and left more than 100,000 northern Californians without power last night. The storm's origin - another atmospheric river. That's the technical term for a column of airborne moisture like a river in the sky. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and so did local officials in San Jose, Oakland and elsewhere. San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, spoke from the city's emergency operations center.
Migrating bird, a bar-tailed godwit, flies from Alaska to Australia without stopping

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Flying direct from Los Angeles to Australia means at least 15 hours on a plane. But a bird named the bar-tailed godwit smashed the Guinness record by flying the 8,400-mile journey from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania nonstop. Tracked by a satellite tag, the bird began the migration on October 13 and flew for 11 days straight without stopping for food or rest. I don't know how funny the godwit is, but it definitely has got stamina.
