Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs
Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Gov. Ned Lamont sworn in for second term, CT lawmakers gear up to tackle taxes, housing issues
Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a “meaningful middle class tax cut,” saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading.
At CT bridge, Democrats highlight infrastructure bipartisanship amid House GOP chaos
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London Wednesday. The Gold Star is one of four bridge projects across the country receiving funding from the first round of a highly competitive grant program in President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Last week, the...
Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor
Katie Hobbs is formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor today. Last fall, the Democrat defeated a Republican backed by former President Trump. Democrats won most other statewide seats, a sign of a red state that now feels purple. Yet, Republicans kept their majority in the state legislature. And some would like to pull their state further right. From member station KJZZ, Ben Giles reports.
Connecticut has more than 200 bridges in poor condition. What will it take to fix them?
New federal funding will speed up repairs on Connecticut's longest bridge, but the project represents only a small share of the state's outstanding infrastructure needs. The Federal Highway Administration recently awarded Connecticut $158 million to repair the Gold Star Memorial Bridge between New London and Groton. The funding comes via...
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Sculptor Steven Weitzman has been selected to create a statue for the U.S. Capitol of Barbara Rose Johns, who as a teenager led a student strike in Virginia that helped pave the way for the dismantling of school segregation. The Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol selected the...
Massachusetts expands community mental health services, adds crisis intervention teams, help line
The state of Massachusetts is expanding community-based mental health services as a way to create more parity with physical health. In the last days of Charlie Baker’s administration, the governor's office called the expansion a "roadmap for behavioral health reform." It includes a 24-hour help line, more crisis intervention,...
An exit interview with outgoing Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska
As a new Congress began yesterday, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said goodbye. The Republican retired from the Senate at age 50. His relatively short career in Washington covered a lot of history. In 2014, he was one of the newly elected Republican senators who captured that body from President Barack Obama's Democratic Party.
Two malls in Connecticut and Long Island sold for nearly $200 million
The Westfield South Shore mall on Long Island and the Westfield Trumbull mall in Connecticut were sold for $196 million last week, much to the surprise of local employees. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), a French commercial real estate company that previously owned the malls, sold them to reduce its debt. Now-defunct Australian...
How California is preparing for another massive winter storm
Another massive winter storm will smash into California tomorrow, soaking the already-soaked state with more rain and snow. The National Weather Service says the, quote, "brutal" system could wash out roads and hillsides, flood Bay Area streets and knock out power for much of the state. Well, here to talk about the state's preparations is Brian Ferguson. He's director of crisis communications for California. Brian Ferguson, welcome.
Another atmospheric river, a column of airborne moisture, has hit California
Hurricane-force winds and heavy rain downed trees and left more than 100,000 northern Californians without power last night. The storm's origin - another atmospheric river. That's the technical term for a column of airborne moisture like a river in the sky. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and so did local officials in San Jose, Oakland and elsewhere. San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, spoke from the city's emergency operations center.
Birdwatchers flock to a house in Southern California to see a rare bird of prey
Birdwatchers are flocking to a house in southern California to see a rare bird of prey. CHRIS SPURGEON: It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. SCHMITZ: Chris Spurgeon is with the Pasadena Audubon Society. SPURGEON: I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd be able to see one in 70-degree weather, standing on...
Migrating bird, a bar-tailed godwit, flies from Alaska to Australia without stopping
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Flying direct from Los Angeles to Australia means at least 15 hours on a plane. But a bird named the bar-tailed godwit smashed the Guinness record by flying the 8,400-mile journey from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania nonstop. Tracked by a satellite tag, the bird began the migration on October 13 and flew for 11 days straight without stopping for food or rest. I don't know how funny the godwit is, but it definitely has got stamina.
