FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
Mobile Home in Portsmouth, NH Heavily Damaged by Fire
A family of four escaped a fire early Thursday morning at a mobile home in Portsmouth. Flames broke out around 2:40 a.m. at the home at Oriental Gardens off Woodbury Avenue consuming nearly the entire home, according to Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen and was brought under control just over an hour later.
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club.
New Tropical Food Spot Opens at Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ever walk out of Pac-Sun at the Fox Run Mall and think, “If only I could bring this tropical high to my tastebuds!” Well guess what, beach bums? We Fox freakin’ can!
Universe Rewards Massachusetts Man for Filling His Wife’s Gas Tank
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you are ever in a position to do something small but nice for your partner, let this story be inspiration for you to go ahead and do the nice thing! The universe might just reward you for it.
Prosecutors: Maine’s Trevor Bickford Went to NYC to Carry Out Jihad
A Wells man remains in police custody after being formally arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges after attacking three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. Trevor Bickford was still in his room at Bellevue Hospital as prosecutors revealed new details about the incident near 8th Avenue...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in NH and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
Eat Food From Around the World at New Dover, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many of us have the desire to travel, but let's face it, it's expensive! The plane tickets, lodging, meals, it all adds up, not to mention all of the time you have to take off work. Many of us do not have the luxury of paid time off.
Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains
An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
Wells, Maine, Man Charged in Machete Attack on NYPD Officers
A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and eight-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.
Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home
A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide
The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Woman Riding Mobility Scooter Struck & Killed in Rochester, NH
A woman riding a mobility scooter in Rochester was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon. Rochester Police said police found a female lying in the road and not breathing on Columbus Avenue (Route 125) near KFC around 1:55 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the Strafford County Technical Accident Reconstruction Team determined the female was traveling south when she was struck.
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent.
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
York, Maine Man Found Dead in House After Domestic Disturbance
A domestic dispute that started Thursday evening in York ended Friday with a man found dead in a home. York Police told WGME TV a man locked a woman out of a house on Sewall's Pasture Road after he assaulted her. While police were able to remove the child from the house they could not get the man out because of "safety concerns."
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has...
