Dover, NH

Mobile Home in Portsmouth, NH Heavily Damaged by Fire

A family of four escaped a fire early Thursday morning at a mobile home in Portsmouth. Flames broke out around 2:40 a.m. at the home at Oriental Gardens off Woodbury Avenue consuming nearly the entire home, according to Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen and was brought under control just over an hour later.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club.
ROCHESTER, NH
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in NH and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
MAINE STATE
Eat Food From Around the World at New Dover, New Hampshire, Restaurant

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many of us have the desire to travel, but let's face it, it's expensive! The plane tickets, lodging, meals, it all adds up, not to mention all of the time you have to take off work. Many of us do not have the luxury of paid time off.
DOVER, NH
Dover, NH Ice Climber Struck by Ice in White Mountains

An ice climber from Dover was injured and was helped by other climbers when a piece of falling ice hit his helmet Friday afternoon in the White Mountains. NH Fish and Game was called around 3:25 p.m. after James Lawrence, 37, needed assistance from people in his group and others to be lowered to the base of Willey's Slide in Hart's Location and then down the trail to the road.
DOVER, NH
Wells, Maine, Man Charged in Machete Attack on NYPD Officers

A 19-year-old from Wells has been charged in an attack with a machete on two NYPD offices New Year's Eve near Times Square with a machete. The NYPD Monday charged Trevor Bickford with two counts each of attempted murder on a police officer and attempted assault in the attack on a rookie officer and eight-year veteran at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue outside a security screening zone around 10:10 p.m.
WELLS, ME
Police Fatally Shoot Person with Knife Inside Gilford, NH Home

A police shooting of a person with a knife in Gilford left one dead Sunday night. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said two Gilford police responded to a 911 call from a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. During what Formella called an "encounter" one of the officers fired an electro-shock device at the armed resident while the other fired his weapon. The individual subsequently died.
GILFORD, NH
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
GILFORD, NH
Woman Riding Mobility Scooter Struck & Killed in Rochester, NH

A woman riding a mobility scooter in Rochester was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon. Rochester Police said police found a female lying in the road and not breathing on Columbus Avenue (Route 125) near KFC around 1:55 p.m. A preliminary investigation by the Strafford County Technical Accident Reconstruction Team determined the female was traveling south when she was struck.
ROCHESTER, NH
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
HAMPTON, NH
York, Maine Man Found Dead in House After Domestic Disturbance

A domestic dispute that started Thursday evening in York ended Friday with a man found dead in a home. York Police told WGME TV a man locked a woman out of a house on Sewall's Pasture Road after he assaulted her. While police were able to remove the child from the house they could not get the man out because of "safety concerns."
YORK, ME
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On

This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
SACO, ME
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH
