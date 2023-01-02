Read full article on original website
Obituary for Catherine Williams Cozart
Catherine Williams Cozart, 78, of Durham, NC, formerly of Carthage, NC, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She is survived by two sons Charles Cozart(Roslyn) and Michael Cozart; one brother Thomas Williams; two sisters Lillie Frances Elliott and Mildred Gladis Norris. Public Viewing. Saturday, January 7,...
Obituary for Matthew Wayne Ragsdale
Matthew Wayne Ragsdale, of Moore County, age 46, died in Moore Regional Hospital on January 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bruce Ragsdale, his two daughters Anna and Madelyn Ragsdale, his parents Murphy and Kathy Ragsdale of Southern Pines, and his brother Mitch Ragsdale of Longs, SC.
Obituary for Josephine McDaniel Stewart of Southern Pines
Josephine McDaniel Stewart, 93, of Southern Pines passed peacefully at Terra Bella of Southern Pines on Saturday, Dec. 31st. Josephine was born in 1929 to David J. McDaniel and Lora Bess Allen McDaniel of Bladen Co., NC. In as much as Jo’s mother passed when she was three weeks old,...
Obituary for Edward Lee Brisson of Pinehurst
Edward Lee Brisson, 70 of Pinehurst, passed away on January 2, 2023 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Born on February 24, 1952 in Robeson County, NC to the late Dellie and Esther Brisson. He operated his own flooring business for over 50 years both in Greensboro and Southern Pines. He was a big supporter of the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis Club and many rescue animal organizations. Edward loved golfing, deep sea fishing and his dogs, George and Buster.
Obituary for Matthew O. Daniel of Southern Pines
Matthew O. Daniel, 40, of Southern Pines, passed suddenly on Thursday, December 22nd. Born in Garland, TX, he was the son of Philip Daniel and Gayle Daniel Dupre. Matt was raised in Texas, graduated from Kilgore High School and attended Kilgore College. He went on to serve in the United States Marine Corp and then as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army’s Green Beret Third Group. He was an adventurer, with a heart set on helping other veterans. In addition to his parents, he was survived by his son Kael, daughter Tula, their mother Allison, Grandma Jo, stepmother Linda, sisters Shannon, Lisa and Mistie, and brother Scott. Matt leaves behind his many caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Obituary for Ilene Pearl Cagle of Carthage
Ilene Pearl Cagle, 71, of Carthage, NC, passed away at home on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children. Ilene was born in Trenton, NJ and graduated from Bensalem High School. She went on to pursue her love of cooking where she catered and managed several cafeteria’s for several major companies. Over her life she has fed millions of people and always made sure no one was left hungry. She loved to crochet and enjoyed making things for those she loved. She loved sitting on the porch, watching hummingbirds, gardening, fishing, playing word games and solitaire. She was the wife of Pastor James Cagle and together they served several churches and was loved by so many. Ilene was a bright light who brought laughter to everyone she met with her witty humor, and infectious laugh. She is preceded in death by her adopted mother “Ma” Josie Cagle, to whom she provided loving care; brothers: Bruce Lake, Kevin Lake, Harry Lake, John Herron, and Tom Herron; sisters: Penny Mullins, and Dawn Oleksiak.
Obituary for Marvern Mercer of Southern Pines
Marv Mercer, 88, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, passed away on January 1, 2023. Colonel Marv Mercer was born March 30, 1934, in Tampa, Florida. Raised in Miami, he graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1951.He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1956 from the University of Miami, Florida, and in 1969 he earned a master’s degree from Florida Institute of Technology.
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
Troopers investigating school bus wreck near Hoffman
HOFFMAN — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck involving a school bus in the northern end of the county. A trooper would only confirm the wreck happened on U.S. 1 in the Hoffman area Thursday afternoon. No other details were available around 5:30 p.m. as the...
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
Pinehurst Resort breaking ground on course No. 10
Pinehurst Resort will break ground on its first new golf course in nearly three decades this month, and it will be designed by Tom Doak, one of the most respected and decorated golf course architects of the modern era. Located four miles south of the main resort clubhouse, Doak’s 18-hole...
2 shot at Laurinburg apartment complex, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been shot Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the city limits of Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said via email “I can confirm that there are two people with gunshot wounds which occurred in...
Three Dollar General employees arrested
Three Dollar General employees were arrested on Dec. 29 on felony larceny by employee charges. Amber Ellis, 28, Sarah Walker, 37, and Ricky Jayne, 25, all from West End, were employees at the West End Dollar General store on Highway 211 near Juniper Lake Road. According to the Moore County...
Town to turn water off for valve replacements
The Town of Pinebluff will be working on digging up water valves on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the water will be shut off on Thursday, Jan. 12 to install water valves to eliminate having to turn the whole town off when we have water leaks, announced the town of its website.
Police ID dead driver after wrecked car found upside down in creek in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found flipped over in a creek in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
Driver charged with DWI after woman killed in Fayetteville crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A driver was charged Tuesday in a deadly car crash in Fayetteville. Christopher Fields, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked/suspended license following a crash that killed Rhonda Ashford, 50, Monday evening. Around 8 p.m.,...
Robbins man facing eight drug charges
A man from Robbins is due in court on Jan. 19 after being arrested on eight drug charges. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced in a news advisory that 63-year-old Michael Davis is facing charges of possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
PMC acquires new endoscopy system to facilitate earlier digestive disease detection, treatment
Pinehurst Medical Clinic announced today that it has invested in a new video endoscopy system for advanced gastrointestinal (GI) care. The Olympus EVIS EXERA III video endoscopy system, through the collaborative use of a video processor, light source, endoscope and monitor, enables providers to see magnified video imagery of the GI tract in high definition and to diagnose, detect, and treat GI diseases and disorders endoscopically. Detecting GI diseases, like colorectal cancer, at an earlier stage is important for successful treatment.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
