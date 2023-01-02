Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Caddo coroner revises 2022 homicide count
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021's modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who died Dec. 31 after being shot. He was listed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
KPVI Newschannel 6
90th Texas Rose Festival Queen: 5 things to know
Laura Elaine Bryan was announced as the 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen on Thursday during the Winter Gala benefit for the Tyler Rose Museum. Education: Graduate of All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, now attending college at Southern Methodist University. Previous TRF involvement: Served as attendant to the 2010 Queen...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PHOTOS: Tyler Rose Museum Winter Gala benefit
The Tyler Rose Museum Winter Gala benefit was held on Thursday night at Willow Brook Country Club. The annual event serves as a special occasion for the community to support the Tyler Rose Museum, which preserves the history of Tyler‘s involvement in the rose industry. Also at the event,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PHOTOS: 90th Texas Rose Festival queen, court announced
The 90th Texas Rose Festival queen and her court were announced Thursday night during the Tyler Rose Museum Winter Gala benefit at Willow Brook Country Club. The theme of the 2023 festival and its logo were also unveiled. The annual event serves as a special occasion for the community to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder
SHREVEPORT, La.- A Shreveport man was arrested for attempted murder. Police said Britton Norwood is suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in the 300 block of West 70th street on Tuesday. Officers found a woman whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. She was not injured. Norwood was arrested and charged...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gala benefits Tyler Rose Museum, celebrates 90th year of Texas Rose Festival
As the new year gets underway, so do preparations for Tyler’s historic Texas Rose Festival. The longtime tradition is entering its 90th year and on Thursday night, the community gathered at Willow Brook Country Club to celebrate the anniversary at the annual Winter Gala benefit. Texas Rose Festival President...
KPVI Newschannel 6
90th Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Bryan to be ‘ambassador for Tyler’
Laura Elaine Bryan was announced as the 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen on Thursday during the Winter Gala benefit for the Tyler Rose Museum. Early during the month of November, Bryan was surprised during a dinner in Dallas without knowing what was to come. “I was so shocked, so surprised,...
Comments / 0