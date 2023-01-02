Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Matthew Wayne Ragsdale
Matthew Wayne Ragsdale, of Moore County, age 46, died in Moore Regional Hospital on January 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Bruce Ragsdale, his two daughters Anna and Madelyn Ragsdale, his parents Murphy and Kathy Ragsdale of Southern Pines, and his brother Mitch Ragsdale of Longs, SC.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Edward Lee Brisson of Pinehurst
Edward Lee Brisson, 70 of Pinehurst, passed away on January 2, 2023 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Born on February 24, 1952 in Robeson County, NC to the late Dellie and Esther Brisson. He operated his own flooring business for over 50 years both in Greensboro and Southern Pines. He was a big supporter of the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis Club and many rescue animal organizations. Edward loved golfing, deep sea fishing and his dogs, George and Buster.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Matthew O. Daniel of Southern Pines
Matthew O. Daniel, 40, of Southern Pines, passed suddenly on Thursday, December 22nd. Born in Garland, TX, he was the son of Philip Daniel and Gayle Daniel Dupre. Matt was raised in Texas, graduated from Kilgore High School and attended Kilgore College. He went on to serve in the United States Marine Corp and then as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army’s Green Beret Third Group. He was an adventurer, with a heart set on helping other veterans. In addition to his parents, he was survived by his son Kael, daughter Tula, their mother Allison, Grandma Jo, stepmother Linda, sisters Shannon, Lisa and Mistie, and brother Scott. Matt leaves behind his many caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Jessie Elizabeth Parrish Sugg
Jessie “Jay” Elizabeth Parrish Sugg, aged 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Greensboro. She was born in Pinehurst, NC on May 21, 1953, to William Lewis Parrish, Sr. and Nancie Frye Cole. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2:00pm on Saturday,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Catherine Williams Cozart
Catherine Williams Cozart, 78, of Durham, NC, formerly of Carthage, NC, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She is survived by two sons Charles Cozart(Roslyn) and Michael Cozart; one brother Thomas Williams; two sisters Lillie Frances Elliott and Mildred Gladis Norris. Public Viewing. Saturday, January 7,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Marvern Mercer of Southern Pines
Marv Mercer, 88, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, passed away on January 1, 2023. Colonel Marv Mercer was born March 30, 1934, in Tampa, Florida. Raised in Miami, he graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1951.He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1956 from the University of Miami, Florida, and in 1969 he earned a master’s degree from Florida Institute of Technology.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Ilene Pearl Cagle of Carthage
Ilene Pearl Cagle, 71, of Carthage, NC, passed away at home on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children. Ilene was born in Trenton, NJ and graduated from Bensalem High School. She went on to pursue her love of cooking where she catered and managed several cafeteria’s for several major companies. Over her life she has fed millions of people and always made sure no one was left hungry. She loved to crochet and enjoyed making things for those she loved. She loved sitting on the porch, watching hummingbirds, gardening, fishing, playing word games and solitaire. She was the wife of Pastor James Cagle and together they served several churches and was loved by so many. Ilene was a bright light who brought laughter to everyone she met with her witty humor, and infectious laugh. She is preceded in death by her adopted mother “Ma” Josie Cagle, to whom she provided loving care; brothers: Bruce Lake, Kevin Lake, Harry Lake, John Herron, and Tom Herron; sisters: Penny Mullins, and Dawn Oleksiak.
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore Women – A Giving Circle awards $30,000 in grants
The Moore Women – A Giving Circle, a program of the North Carolina Community Foundation, has awarded $30,000 in grants to programs supporting the local community. Moore Women – A Giving Circle leverages the power of collective giving to support charitable organizations serving women, children and families in Moore County.
sandhillssentinel.com
DA releases annual report
In 2022, the Moore and Hoke County District Attorney’s Office closed 1,321 cases in Moore County Superior Court and 645 cases in Hoke County Superior Court, according to a press release from District Attorney Mike Hardin. In Moore County, Hardin requested the district court begin to utilize a provision...
cbs17
4-wheel eyesore: Fayetteville has spent $80k on stray shopping cart issues since 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has spent close to $80,000 dealing with stray shopping carts around the city. Between May 2020 and October 2022, city staff reported they collected more than 1,000 shopping carts abandoned across Fayetteville. The issue is not new. In 2019, Mayor Mitch...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
jocoreport.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer
SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
Roof, porch of Fayetteville woman's home damaged during Wednesday's storms
When storms moved through central North Carolina on Wednesday, Cumberland County saw some of the strongest winds. One Fayetteville woman was on the brunt of those strong winds. During Wednesday's storms, Cheryl Bass had her porch blown off and sustained roof damage. For Bass, it reminded her of another storm...
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
jocoreport.com
EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident
SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
wpde.com
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
Officials working to locate runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
'Don't want to get emotional.' Fayetteville church marches on after schoolhouse destroyed by fire
A New Year's Eve fire destroyed the schoolhouse at New Life Bible Church's campus on Hoke Loop Road.
Who stole this trailer in North Carolina? Deputies looking for driver of red Chevy truck
Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago.
North Carolina motorcyclist death now a homicide investigation, police say
A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year's Day has died and police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide.
Comments / 0