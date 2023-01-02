Ilene Pearl Cagle, 71, of Carthage, NC, passed away at home on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children. Ilene was born in Trenton, NJ and graduated from Bensalem High School. She went on to pursue her love of cooking where she catered and managed several cafeteria’s for several major companies. Over her life she has fed millions of people and always made sure no one was left hungry. She loved to crochet and enjoyed making things for those she loved. She loved sitting on the porch, watching hummingbirds, gardening, fishing, playing word games and solitaire. She was the wife of Pastor James Cagle and together they served several churches and was loved by so many. Ilene was a bright light who brought laughter to everyone she met with her witty humor, and infectious laugh. She is preceded in death by her adopted mother “Ma” Josie Cagle, to whom she provided loving care; brothers: Bruce Lake, Kevin Lake, Harry Lake, John Herron, and Tom Herron; sisters: Penny Mullins, and Dawn Oleksiak.

CARTHAGE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO