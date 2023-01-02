ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Doesn’t Actually Like Waffles, Talks How The Stranger Things Team Accomodated Her On Set

By Adrienne Jones
Any fan who has gotten through the Stranger Things Season 4 ending (and I certainly hope that includes you by now) knows one thing for sure, and that is that things have gotten as wildly dangerous and deadly as they’ve ever been in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. With that, our Upside Down monster fighting gang has had little time for simple pleasures, and I don’t think we got a single scene of Eleven chowing down on her favorite food, waffles. Now, though, star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she doesn’t get down with waffles in real life, and opened up about how the crew made El’s Eggo-based scenes work for her.

What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say About Eating Waffles On Stranger Things?

We saw Eleven’s love of the toaster-cooked breakfast food a lot in the first season, but there’s been less and less time for such luxuries as time has gone on and the Upside Down has proven itself to have even craftier villains, like the now super-pissed Vecna , leading the take-over-the-world charge. But, there have still been more than a couple of scenes where Brown’s El has actively eaten the treat on camera, and that has caused a bit of an issue for the Enola Holmes 2 star.

She opened up to Wired about how her dislike of the doughy delight needed to be worked around, saying:

No, I don’t [like waffles]. People think I do. But actually in Stranger Things, I had a little spit bucket next to me, and I’d spit into it. Because I couldn’t swallow the waffles because I’d gag.

I must say, while I do totally understand not liking certain foods (don’t you dare even show me coconut or mushrooms), I am completely in the dark on how someone could, specifically, hate waffles to the point where eating them would induce someone’s gag reflex. Does Brown also not enjoy pancakes? Would she turn her nose up at French toast, too? Is any bread-like item off of the table for her? Or, is this hatred directed at bready breakfast foods only ?

While her position has led to a lot of questions for me (much like the many unanswered questions we hope Stranger Things Season 5 will answer ), the important thing is that she didn’t have to actually ingest the accursed comestible. Filming any scene where one has to eat is usually tricky, seeing as how even if you do like the food your character is enjoying, you’re going to be eating it for hours on end as you film repeated takes. This means that the food will be cold and gross at some point and no one wants that. Also? Few of us can stuff our faces for so long and not get sick . Just ask anyone in the Blue Bloods cast how difficult it is to film their family dinner scenes and they will set you straight.

Luckily, we have one more set of episodes in which to possibly watch Brown not really eat waffles, and here’s hoping that the upcoming fifth and final season will see Eleven have some time for enjoying her beloved calorie delivery method before (or after!) all the shit really hits the fan. Those with a Netflix subscription can see just how Stranger Things wraps it all up when Season 5 debuts at some point in the near-ish future.

She doesn’t like Eggos. Neither do I, they’re crap food. After making homemade waffles from scratch with real vanilla for years, I can’t eat Eggos either. I’d rather spit it out as well. Lol. Chances are she probably likes a well made Belgian waffle. Personally, most pancakes suck too, unless it’s a really good recipe. Girl just likes decent food.

