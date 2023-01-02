Read full article on original website
Skrillex shares “Rumble” featuring Fred again.. and Flowdan
Last year, Fred again.. previewed a new Skrillex collaboration at gigs that included a hugely popular Boiler Room set. That track, which features grime and dubstep elder Flowdan, became hotly sought after in a rare way and hinted at a possible underground renaissance for Skrillex after the chart-conquering J. Balvin collaboration “In Da Getto.” After months of anticipation and teasing (including a set at Porter Robinson’s Second Sky), Skrillex has shared the official version of “Rumble.”
The Murder Capital seek control in their “Return My Head” video
On their 2019 debut Dublin's The Murder Capital arrived with an austere sound that paid homage to the monochrome end of the post-punk spectrum. Later this month they will release its follow-up, Gigi's Recovery due January 20, with the band returning manned with a range of new colors in their palette. The richly melodic "Only Good Things" marked their return, while album highlight "A Thousand Lives" brought a lesser-seen intricacy to a group who like to tackle things two-footed. On new song "Return My Head," the last track to be released before the album arrives, The Murder Capital explore their interiority as they examine the polarities between chaos and calm and how we navigate those pillars of excitement and replenishment.
Song You Need: Drift across the waves of Império Pacífico and Panda Bear’s “Aftershow”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. 2022 was a legacy-confirming year for Panda Bear as a vocalist whose tender-yet-soaring presence gave the songs he was on all-encompassing intimacy, at times feeling like the best muse Phil Spector never had. He helped Braxe + Falcon revitalize French touch on "Step By Step," made deference sound sacred on "Did It Again" from L.A. beat scene vet Teebs, and teamed up with Sonic Boom, a forebear of the psychedelic electronic freedom Panda Bear works in, for the wonderful collaboration Reset. In December, he closed out the year with a feature on “Aftershow,” a single from Portuguese production duo Império Pacífico, and succeeded in keeping his streak alive.
FLO named winners of BBC Sound 2023 poll
R&B girl group FLO have been named the winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2023 Poll. The annual poll is aimed at predicting which artists will make the biggest impact in the upcoming year. Previous winners include Sam Smith, Florence and The Machine, and PinkPantheress. Runners-up this year included...
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea form new band Aqrxvst, share EP
Archy Marshall, the cult-favorite singer-songwriter known as King Krule has shown a flurry of activity in recent weeks. Just yesterday he shared the audio of his 2019 live film Hey World! on streaming services this month, and in November he released a remix of "Painless" by fellow London-based prodigy Nilüfer Yanya. On Monday (January 2), a three-song EP by a group called Aqrxvst was quietly released on SoundCloud and YouTube. Krule is a member of the band along with rappers Pretty V and Jadasea.
Popcaan and Drake party in paradise in their “We Caa Done” video
Popcaan and Drake have shared a video for their new collaboration, "We Caa Done." The laid back and delicately melodic track gets an equally peaceful video via director Theo Skudra featuring sun-dappled footage of the pair living it up in Turks and Caicos. Check it out above. Read Next: Popcaan...
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's I Rest My Case, Iggy Pop's Every Loser, Nicole Dollanganger's Married In Mount Airy, and Real Boston Richie's Public Housing, Pt. 2.
Song You Need: Isyti’s “Unit” is a masterclass in deep trance maximalism
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Back in July, an electronic producer named Isyti made waves with a series of pummeling tracks shared unceremoniously on SoundCloud and Bandcamp. It wasn’t long before the diligent internet archivists at Dismiss Yourself got wind of the songs and uploaded them to even greater fanfare on their own YouTube channel under the project title bootleg. The end of December saw the release of bootleg (+), a remaster of the July release that further unfurls the cosmic ambitions Isyti embarked upon in his original songs.
Watch Billie Eilish sing a song from the Over The Hedge soundtrack
For my money, there are few megastars who know how to run a TikTok account better than Billie Eilish. She embraces the goofy and un-airbrushed sides of herself, diligently teases new songs to build hype, and dismisses the toxic popheads that live in comments sections everywhere. Perhaps most importantly of all, she posts relatively infrequently, something everyone can learn from.
CEO Trayle has a devil on his shoulder in his “Alter Ego 2” video
CEO Trayle, the rapper with links to both Atlanta and the Chicago drill scene, has shared the latest visual from his 2022 mixtape HH5. The "Alter Ego 2" video features Trayle sitting opposite a mirror image of himself (featured artist C4 is Trayle's other personality who is drawn to chaos and trouble) as both sides go back and forth about pursuing music or returning to a life of crime. Check it out above.
Song You Need: Bandmanrill sets the pace on “Last Time I Checked”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bandmanrill has no right to be releasing a song as hype as "Last Time I Checked" so early in the year and yet you'd expect little else from the Newark rapper. While the new year slowly lurches into gear, Bandmanrill has hit the ground with the same frantic energy that saw him enjoy a breakout year in 2022. His hugely enjoyable Club Godfather project dropped just two months ago and he promptly followed that up by collaborating with Fetty Wap on the Alicia Keys-sampling "You Don't Know My Name."
Youngboy Never Broke Again announces new project I Rest My Case
Youngboy Never Broke Again releases music at a rate that even the most ardent fan might struggle to keep up with and he's starting 2023 in the usual fashion, announcing a new album due later this week. I Rest My Case was first announced by Billboard and will land on January 6. It will be Youngboy's first release of the year and his first project on new label Motown, with whom he signed with in October of last year. See above for the I Rest My Case artwork..
