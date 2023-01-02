The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bandmanrill has no right to be releasing a song as hype as "Last Time I Checked" so early in the year and yet you'd expect little else from the Newark rapper. While the new year slowly lurches into gear, Bandmanrill has hit the ground with the same frantic energy that saw him enjoy a breakout year in 2022. His hugely enjoyable Club Godfather project dropped just two months ago and he promptly followed that up by collaborating with Fetty Wap on the Alicia Keys-sampling "You Don't Know My Name."

