When we look back at 2022’s chaotic TV fashion icons, Portia from The White Lotus undoubtedly reigned supreme. In the new year, a new wild wardrobe queen will be inevitably be crowned, which is why I’d like to submit Ginny & Georgia’s Maxine Baker for early consideration. In Netflix’s dramedy about a mother named Georgia (Brianne Howey) who tries to outrun her criminal past and build a safe, stable life for her kids Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), 16-year-old Maxine Baker (Sara Waisglass) is one of Ginny’s best friends and the twin sister of Ginny’s crush, Marcus Baker...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO