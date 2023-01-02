Read full article on original website
KRGV
Donna city councilman arrested on DWI charge
A city of Donna councilman was arrested in Weslaco early Wednesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Weslaco police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle at around 2 a.m. on a vehicle driven by 54-year-old David Moreno, who was displaying signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to Weslaco police spokesman investigator Miguel Martinez.
KRGV
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
Sullivan City man dies in single-vehicle crash in Crockett Co.
CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — A 44-year-old Sullivan City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash three miles east of Ozona Monday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Erasmo Garcia-Cienega, 44, was driving a minivan eastbound on I-10 when it went to the left off the roadway and into the median.
Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
Teen charged with murder after 14-year-old ejected from car in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen driver has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old passenger who was not wearing a safety belt was ejected from a car and killed Sunday morning, according to state officials. The driver in the single-car crash was identified as Hugo Ernest Rivera, 17, of Rio Grande City, […]
kurv.com
Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest
A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant. Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a...
kurv.com
Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe
A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
Roma man going to prison after high-speed rollover that injured 2
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Roma man was ordered to six years in federal prison Wednesday after leading law enforcement of a high speed chase, resulting in a rollover leaving several people injured, federal authorities say. Orlando Gonzalez, 22, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 for conspiracy to transport undocumented people resulting in serious bodily injury. […]
McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
kurv.com
Gunman Sought In New Year’s Day Shooting In Escobares
Starr County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to look for a gunman who opened fire on a New Year’s gathering in Escobares and wounded three people. Deputies were called to a home on Pena Street a little after three a.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several vehicles drove up, a man got out of a gray pickup truck, and started shooting with what they said was a rifle-style firearm.
kurv.com
Border Patrol Arrests Man In Rio Grande City For Human Smuggling
A man is facing human smuggling charges after he was observed picking up people in a hospital parking lot in Rio Grande City. Border Patrol agents arrested Lazaro Barrera on Thursday after stopping his vehicle and finding five people who were in the U.S. illegally. The Border Patrol had begun...
KRGV
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
kurv.com
Missing Edinburg K-9 Officer Found Safe
An Edinburg Police Department K-9 officer is back with its owner after being reported missing on New Year’s Eve. The police dog, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rasco, was reported missing at around 8:30 Saturday night in the area of West Chapin Street and Mon Mack Road in northwest Edinburg.
San Angelo LIVE!
South Texas Man Dies After Van Crashes into the Side of a Mountain on I-10 Near Ozona
OZONA, TX – A man from a border town outside of McAllen was killed in a car crash in the Concho Valley on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan 3 at 9:04 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to I-10, about three miles east of Ozona, for the report of a major crash.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
La Grulla man added to Texas’ top 10 most-wanted list
STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Starr County man is on the top 10 most-wanted list for Texas sex offenders. Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, a release from the Texas Department of Public […]
KRGV
Bert Ogden Arena holding Valley's first ever competition for K-9 officers
The first-ever competition for K-9 officers in the Rio Grande Valley is set for Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. A total of 49 K-9 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are competing. There was a mock bomb threat where the dogs searched the bleachers for bombs. The...
KRGV
City of Weslaco working to repair water tower
The city of Weslaco is now paying a contractor to replace a long pipe in the historic Weslaco water tower. The rusted pipe sprung several leaks last week that caused the tower to be drained of water. “It's a steel pipe, water and steel doesn't really mix,” Weslaco Water and...
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
KRGV
Mission man facing murder charge, accused of killing brother on Christmas Day
A 25-year-old Mission man is now facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal assault of his brother that occurred on Christmas Day, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Mission Regional Medical Center Sunday afternoon in reference to a “deceased”...
