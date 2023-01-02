ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

KRGV

Donna city councilman arrested on DWI charge

A city of Donna councilman was arrested in Weslaco early Wednesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Weslaco police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle at around 2 a.m. on a vehicle driven by 54-year-old David Moreno, who was displaying signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to Weslaco police spokesman investigator Miguel Martinez.
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation

A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man wearing sheriff shirt interrupted traffic stop

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they allege interrupted his brother’s traffic stop while wearing a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shirt. Adrian Berrones was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of impersonating a public servant, reckless driving and resisting arrest or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to an offense report […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest

A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant. Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe

A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

Roma man going to prison after high-speed rollover that injured 2

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Roma man was ordered to six years in federal prison Wednesday after leading law enforcement of a high speed chase, resulting in a rollover leaving several people injured, federal authorities say. Orlando Gonzalez, 22, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 for conspiracy to transport undocumented people resulting in serious bodily injury. […]
ROMA, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Gunman Sought In New Year’s Day Shooting In Escobares

Starr County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to look for a gunman who opened fire on a New Year’s gathering in Escobares and wounded three people. Deputies were called to a home on Pena Street a little after three a.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several vehicles drove up, a man got out of a gray pickup truck, and started shooting with what they said was a rifle-style firearm.
STARR COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Border Patrol Arrests Man In Rio Grande City For Human Smuggling

A man is facing human smuggling charges after he was observed picking up people in a hospital parking lot in Rio Grande City. Border Patrol agents arrested Lazaro Barrera on Thursday after stopping his vehicle and finding five people who were in the U.S. illegally. The Border Patrol had begun...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
KRGV

Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa

No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Missing Edinburg K-9 Officer Found Safe

An Edinburg Police Department K-9 officer is back with its owner after being reported missing on New Year’s Eve. The police dog, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rasco, was reported missing at around 8:30 Saturday night in the area of West Chapin Street and Mon Mack Road in northwest Edinburg.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

La Grulla man added to Texas’ top 10 most-wanted list

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Starr County man is on the top 10 most-wanted list for Texas sex offenders. Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, a release from the Texas Department of Public […]
LA GRULLA, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco working to repair water tower

The city of Weslaco is now paying a contractor to replace a long pipe in the historic Weslaco water tower. The rusted pipe sprung several leaks last week that caused the tower to be drained of water. “It's a steel pipe, water and steel doesn't really mix,” Weslaco Water and...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail

The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

