FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday with Mike White ruled out against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Robert Saleh announced the decision Friday, saying White “just wasn’t feeling right” and was still in a lot of pain. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. It’s the latest twist in a season filled with them at quarterback for the Jets, who have made five changes at the position during the regular season because of injuries or poor play. White returned last Sunday after missing two games with broken ribs, but was mostly ineffective in New York’s 23-6 loss at Seattle. He finished 23 of 46 with no touchdowns and two interceptions, clearly still affected by his ribs.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO