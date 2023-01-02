Read full article on original website
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Sierra Sun
Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: Local author shares her experience backstage at Reno casino showrooms in new memoir
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elaine Starrett Sargent (E.M. Starr) knew she was the perfect person to write a book about Reno showgirls because she spent 15 years dressing them, fixing their costumes, listening to their stories and seeing the drama unfold from her prime position backstage. She stopped by Morning...
Mesquite Local News
Kesem at the University of Nevada, Reno needs Through and Beyond Support to Send Local Kids in Need to Cam
Kesem is an incredible nonprofit organization that has been providing support and resources to children whose parents have cancer for almost 20 years. I enrolled at UNR nearly four years ago right when this chapter of Kesem had begun without a clue of what it was or what it would eventually mean to me. As I was looking to get involved after hearing about the organization from my partner, I found that the more people I talked to about their experiences at camp the more of their bizarre and heartwarming stories came to light.
KOLO TV Reno
Re-Know Minute: Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor
Sponsored: As a former at-large planning commissioner, small business owner and mother of two, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Kathleen Taylor is excited to work with Reno’s northwest residents. Learn more about her vision for the Biggest Little City.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno removing downed trees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some the ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the New Year born at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 1. The first baby was delivered by OB-GYN Shawni Coll, DO. Coll is a part of the team of physicians at Tahoe Forest Health System: http://www.tfhd.com/our-providers.
Sierra Sun
Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline Village offering new seasonal dinner menu
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline VIllage is offering a new dinner menu on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all winter long. The new seasonal menu features a variety of options including popular items like the quesabirria tacos and pork belly ramen, and owners Evan Roa and Chad Burns couldn’t be more excited to share with the community.
jambroadcasting.com
Nashville notes: Ingrid & Sam visit Kelly, Danielle Bradbery headlines
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Marvel Studios Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the circumstances surrounding the New Year's Day accident that left Jeremy Renner in critical condition. The two-time Oscar nominee and Marvel movie star was seriously injured in a snowplowing incident outside of his Reno home. The 51-year-old actor "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident and was airlifted from […]
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
Nevada’s newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor. Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s …. Nevada’s newest...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff: No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The sheriff in Reno says actor Jeremy Renner’s serious injuries while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a “tragic accident.” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says Renner was run over by his own snowcat tractor after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet of fresh mountain snow near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s morning. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries. The actor posted a social media message and a photo from his hospital bed Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you all for your kind words,” it said.
cbs19news
Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City opens new warming shelter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office receives another donation of K9 body armor
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is receiving its second donation of K9 body armor in a month. LCSO K9 Blady will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Blady’s vest is sponsored by The Peery Family of Cumming, GA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Peery Family”. Delivery is expected within 8-10 weeks.
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
matadornetwork.com
Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway
Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO looking for robbery suspect
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man reached for a handgun underneath his jacket when he was confronted by Walmart’s Asset Protection team who believed he had stolen items and concealed them under the jacket.
