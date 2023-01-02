ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could LeBron James Be A Potential Target For Miami Heat This Summer?

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago

Website picks the Heat as the best situation for LeBron after this season

LeBron James made a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2014.

Could he make a similar return to the Miami Heat ? At least one website lists the Heat as the favorite to land James should he decide to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

According to CBS Sports Sam Quinn, the Heat are No. 1 on the list ahead of the Golden State Warriors .

"If James can forgive Dan Gilbert, he can forgive Pat Riley," Quinn wrote. "Riley is certainly open to a reunion. In 2021, he said that there's a "key under the mat" for James if he ever wants to use it."

James was drafted by the Cavs before joining the Heat in 2010, where he won two championships in 2012 and 2013. After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Finals, he returned to Cleveland.

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

LOS ANGELES, CA
