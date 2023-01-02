Former Kayenta Man Charged with Making False Statements, Cyberstalking, and Aggravated Identity Theft

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO