Former Kayenta Man Charged with Making False Statements, Cyberstalking, and Aggravated Identity Theft

allaboutarizonanews.com
Chinle Man Sentenced to More Than 30 Years for Murder and Arson
Alberto Toddy, 35, of Chinle, Arizona, was recently sentenced by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 365 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Toddy pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and Arson. On April 17, 2020, Toddy brutally assaulted two victims with a baseball...
Old publications could be tool for investigators in missing Cornelius girl case
A former FBI special agent-in-charge says that old publications could be a new tool for investigators.
qcnews.com
Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
Parents of missing Cornelius girl violated ‘Caylee’s Law,’ prosecutors say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Prosecutors said a statute was violated after the mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl failed to report her disappearance. Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter each were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on the charge of failing to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.
Floyd protestor files lawsuit against CMPD, Charlotte
A protestor who lost two fingers during a 2020 Charlotte protest filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday.
Delivery company manager charged with theft pleads guilty
CHARLOTTE — The former manager of a LaserShip warehouse in Charlotte who was charged with stealing packages has pleaded guilty, Channel 9 learned. Police say Jarvas Foster stole 11 pairs of Nike shoes while he was employed by LaserShip. He was charged with felony larceny by an employee. Prosecutors...
Arrest made, suspect IDed after luggage containing ashes stolen at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — Police and court records obtained by Channel 9 show Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested one suspect and identified another after a family’s luggage was stolen from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in December. The luggage contained the ashes of their late son, Cody White. Despite the arrests,...
Ranlo police officer accused of murder faces judge
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time. Kawaku...
North Carolina cop killed man after fight over woman, search warrant says
A search warrant revealed a Ranlo cop was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between the cop and Juan Avalo started over Avalo's significant other.
Feds: Drug-sniffing dog alerts to $45K in cash in checked bag at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — The Transportation Security Administration said it found $45,000 in drug money that a traveler was carrying at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to new court documents. The traveler said that’s not the case. When questioned by law enforcement, the man had a wide range of claims for...
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
‘Dumbest criminal’: Alleged car thief released from jail steals bond agent’s SUV
CHARLOTTE — A bail bond agent told Channel 9 she went inside the Mecklenburg County jail and came out to find her car missing. But what happened to her car makes the story even more bizarre. Police said Anthony Goddard had just bonded out of jail for stealing a...
Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
WBTV
Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Search warrants and phone records related to the hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been sealed, according to court documents. In an order obtained by WBTV, the phone records were sealed because the search warrant affidavits are “extremely detailed and contain many facts not available to the public.”
WFAE.org
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
Man facing several charges after opening fire at bank, ATM near University City, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is facing several charges after firing a gun at a bank and an ATM Tuesday morning near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a man experiencing a mental health crisis on...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed Steele Creek 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in Steele Creek. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the 7-Eleven located at 9501 S. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage shows an individual enter...
