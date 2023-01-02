Updates from Johnson County Community College: Theatre program sets the stage for success within the arts

Read full article on original website
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m., Board Work Session
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a work session on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. The work session will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
New year, new Shawnee Mission elementary school opens
The Shawnee Mission School District opened John Diemer Elementary School in Overland Park for the first time on Jan. 5, 2023.
Ed Eilert, a long-time leader in Johnson County, retires
Johnson County Commissioner Ed Eilert retires after 44 years serving the public from teacher to mayor to county commissioner.
'All 1 system': Olathe Health joins University of Kansas Health System
Olathe Health is now officially part of the University of Kansas Health System. Leaders made the announcement Thursday after letters of intent to do so had been signed last fall.
lawrencekstimes.com
City of Lawrence’s homeless programs coordinator to step down
Jenn Wolsey, homeless programs coordinator for the City of Lawrence, is resigning from her position. Wolsey wrote in a public Facebook post Tuesday that her last day with the city will be Jan. 13. She still plans to be around, but only in the role of an advocate, she wrote.
proclaimerscv.com
Unified Government Is Encouraging Seniors To Apply For Tax Rebates, See What Seniors at Home Will Receive
Wyandotte County’s Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, is encouraging and asking seniors to apply for tax rebates that were launched on Jan. 3. A statement from the Unified Government has said that any seniors can apply to get financial support with rebates for their homes, utilities, and necessities.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Things we learned during REDLINED
The Johnson County Museum’s year-long run of “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” comes to an end on Jan. 7. Although museum staff spent 18 months researching what would become a 22,000-word exhibit, we still found ourselves learning something new with practically every group tour, REDLINED program, and countless redlining-related news stories published this past year. As we prepare to close the exhibit, we wanted to share six of the things we learned since REDLINED opened.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Commission poised for changing of the guard
At 9 a.m. on Jan. 9, current Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly will take his oath of office as the board’s next chairman. His first official meeting as the board chairman won’t be until the commission’s first meeting of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 12. In...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Olathe school bus transportation changes begin this week
Olathe School District is implementing bus route changes starting Jan. 5 due to a shortage of drivers and increased driver absences.
This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
KC Royals considering 14 potential sites for downtown baseball stadium
Sports architect Populous, a consultant for the Royals, said the team has considered 14 potential sites for a $2 billion ballpark district.
kcur.org
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
WIBW
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
Churches battle inflation as demand for certain services increase
Inflation is driving up costs for Kansas City area churches, leading them to make changes to stay open.
Olathe introduces Food Waste pilot program for residents
Food waste is an environmental hazard, but Olathe is making it easier for people hoping to make a difference with the introduction of a Food Waste pilot program.
Johnson County resident claims $92 million Powerball jackpot
After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Johnson County, Kansas, resident.
martincitytelegraph.com
New midwest-inspired Kitchen and Creamery menu is ‘Simply Grand’
Approachable midwestern taste with an elevated simplicity. That’s how chef Mary Kay Bader describes her seasonally changing menu at Simply Grand Kitchen & Creamery, located at 504 Main St. in Grandview. Mother and son duo Zach and Laurie Taylor opened the doors to Simply Grand in early Fall of...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
Former CFO sentenced for embezzling $3.1M from Kansas City company
A former CFO for Kansas City-based Genesys Industrial Corporation will serve six years in prison for embezzling $3.1 million from the company.
