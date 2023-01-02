Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization

Read full article on original website
Roberto
3d ago
You people are joking right? They’ve made enough money dealing drugs that they have plenty for lawyers. In the end, his lawyer will plead ‘my client came from a broken home, he use to donate to his church, he once helped an old lady cross the street’. They will get no more than 18 months, possibly less.
James Fraser
3d ago
And how did their illicit business interact with the Biden Border Policy? Did the policy help, or hurt their activities?
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Police officers, suspect named in a deadly shooting
The Tucson Police Department has identified a man shot and killed by officers on Dec. 7 as Kevin James Wallace, 34. On Dec. 27, the department also named the officers involved in the shooting: Sgt. Nicolo A. Solarino, a seven-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department; officer Vicente Valenzuela, a four-year veteran; and lead police officer Rudolpho Tomas Gallego, a five-year veteran.
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies investigating string of robberies last year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are working to identify the suspect in a string of robberies that took place last October. Authorities say they were sent around 9 p.m. Oct. 26, to the Chase Bank at East River Road and North Campbell Avenue after an armed suspect approached a victim after they had used an ATM and demanded money.
951thebull.com
Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County
An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
Fronteras Desk
Former CBP head Magnus to join police reform nonprofit the Policing Project
Former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus will join an organization focused on police reform. The announcement comes after the former Tucson police chief's controversial exit from CBP in November. He headed efforts to address long-standing accusations of racism and other issues within the agency, but his resignation came less than a year into his term amid internal disagreements.
Smugglers found with six migrants, loaded firearm near Sasabe
A Tucson Station agent stopped a smuggling attempt near Sasabe, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
KOLD-TV
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter for...
New Arizona law will allow sealing of criminal records
A new law in Arizona can allow some criminal records to be sealed in hopes for people to have a better opportunity for housing and jobs.
Update on deadly Amtrak shooting
A new trial date is set for the man facing charges connected to a deadly shooting which killed a DEA agent at a Tucson train station in October 2021.
KOLD-TV
Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in June are mourning, police asking for your help locating suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends of 18-year-old Nathan Callahan are grieving, and police are asking for your help identifying a suspect, after he was shot and killed at a pool party in June. “He had so much to live for. He was only 18,” said Nathan’s...
Suspect runs away from shooting near Irvington Road
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting near Palo Verde Road and I-10. The incident occurred around 2 p.m.
Tucson Police investigate deadly pedestrian near Grant Road
Officers responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Grant Road.
48-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on Craycroft Wednesday
Tucson police say Daniel Xavier Berjac was on foot when a 2020 Toyota Highlander hit and killed him near Craycroft Road and Silver Street at 8:30 p.m.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers
Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
KOLD-TV
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another person to the hospital on New Year’s Day. According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Angel Bonillas was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $275,000 bond.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
Police arrest man connected to attempted murder at P.F. Chang's
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fight that happened at P.F. Chang's on 1805 East River Road.
KOLD-TV
Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is being treated for rabies after he was injured by a bobcat at his Saddlebrooke home Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the man was attacked shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of East Flower Ridge Drive.
Wanted suspect captured after chase and rollover on I-19
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 39-Year-Old Michael Caylor after a chase on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road.
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
azpm.org
Report: Home affordability an issue in Pima County, across Arizona
Home affordability continues to be an issue in the Tucson area and seven other counties in Arizona, according to real estate data company Attom Data Solutions. In Pima County, the income needed to buy a median-priced home was nearly 1.5 times the average income. The last time homes were this unaffordable in the county was mid-2006.
