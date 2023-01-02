Read full article on original website
Former UGA star has been there, done that
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes California over SoFi Stadium no tailgating policy
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized the College Football Playoff and the state of California after news broke fans won’t be able to tailgate at SoFi Stadium for the National Championship on Monday. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington takes next step in impact fee process
COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
bizmagsb.com
Argent Financial Group acquires Ameris Bank Wealth Management
RUSTON – Argent Financial Group announced today that it has acquired Ameris Bank’s wealth management division with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Argent’s existing presence in Atlanta and expand its reach further in Georgia and northern Florida. As a result of this transaction, Argent Financial Group’s total client assets exceed $40 billion.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
Archer Aviation gets Stellantis investment as it plans for Covington plant
Stellantis is investing in Archer Aviation's development of electric aircraft.
fox5atlanta.com
Doctors treat chronic knee pain with injections of patient's own blood
Atlanta - Margaret Halbert has no intention of slowing down, she still works full-time. "I’m 73 and proud of it," said Halbert. For more than a decade, however, Halbert had been dogged by crippling knee pain, especially in her right knee. Then, about 4 years ago, she developed bursitis...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Dec. 21 - Dec. 28
♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; Dec. 21; Routine; 65/U.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Elle King Gives Health Update After Accidental Fall Caused Concussion, Amnesia
Elle King is opening up about her recovery following an accident that resulted in the artist sustaining a concussion and amnesia.
'I sat up and said 'No,' and he just started firing' | Metro Atlanta woman recounts night her ex ambushed her
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A chilling story of survival. A metro Atlanta woman recounted the night she and her boyfriend were ambushed while sleeping inside her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. "He just opened the door and started firing on us," Heather Quiggle explained. On Dec.19, 2022,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Taylor Swift’s Cats: A Definitive Guide to Swift’s Kitties
Inflation? Recession? You may boo and hiss about the current state of affairs, but Taylor Swift's kitty is sitting pretty.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County students return on schedule despite winter weather damage to some facilities
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week. In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What You Need to Know as Stocks Surge After Friday's Jobs Report
What You Need to Know as Stocks Surge After Friday's Jobs Report
