ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington takes next step in impact fee process

COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
COVINGTON, GA
XXL Mag

Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
ATLANTA, GA
bizmagsb.com

Argent Financial Group acquires Ameris Bank Wealth Management

RUSTON – Argent Financial Group announced today that it has acquired Ameris Bank’s wealth management division with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Argent’s existing presence in Atlanta and expand its reach further in Georgia and northern Florida. As a result of this transaction, Argent Financial Group’s total client assets exceed $40 billion.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Doctors treat chronic knee pain with injections of patient's own blood

Atlanta - Margaret Halbert has no intention of slowing down, she still works full-time. "I’m 73 and proud of it," said Halbert. For more than a decade, however, Halbert had been dogged by crippling knee pain, especially in her right knee. Then, about 4 years ago, she developed bursitis...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Elle King Gives Health Update After Accidental Fall Caused Concussion, Amnesia

Elle King is opening up about her recovery following an accident that resulted in the artist sustaining a concussion and amnesia. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Taylor Swift’s Cats: A Definitive Guide to Swift’s Kitties

Inflation? Recession? You may boo and hiss about the current state of affairs, but Taylor Swift's kitty is sitting pretty. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County students return on schedule despite winter weather damage to some facilities

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week. In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

What You Need to Know as Stocks Surge After Friday's Jobs Report

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy