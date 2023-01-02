Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
10 things to consider before buying a smart television
Most of us watch TV as part of our everyday lives. A TV is a must in most homes, whether you love Netflix and lounging or just keeping up with current events. Whatever you're watching, when in the market for a new television, it is essential to know what you want so you can spend your money wisely and get your best fit.
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
This simple TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar system is a brilliant bargain
This AV set-up is based on medal-winning products from the recent What Hi-Fi? Awards...
Digital Trends
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
Change this iPhone setting to thwart thieves who might steal your phone
Apple’s Find My technology makes stealing an iPhone difficult, as tech-savvy thieves might be wary about stealing devices that users can track online. But the iPhone remains a highly coveted device and a primary target. That’s why it’s important to change a key iPhone Control Center setting to prevent thieves from holding onto your device, in addition to having Find My active at all times and protecting your device with a password and biometrics.
TrustedReviews
HDMI ARC: What is it and why do I need it?
You’ve got a TV and you’ve got a HDMI cable to plug your sources into said TV. But what is HDMI ARC all about, and why should you care?. TV spec sheets can seem like a mess of acronyms at the best of times, but one that you’d have seen crop up more than most is HDMI ARC.
