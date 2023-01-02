ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Interesting Engineering

10 things to consider before buying a smart television

Most of us watch TV as part of our everyday lives. A TV is a must in most homes, whether you love Netflix and lounging or just keeping up with current events. Whatever you're watching, when in the market for a new television, it is essential to know what you want so you can spend your money wisely and get your best fit.
CNET

This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
Digital Trends

Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280

With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
The Atlantic

The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs

The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
BGR.com

Change this iPhone setting to thwart thieves who might steal your phone

Apple’s Find My technology makes stealing an iPhone difficult, as tech-savvy thieves might be wary about stealing devices that users can track online. But the iPhone remains a highly coveted device and a primary target. That’s why it’s important to change a key iPhone Control Center setting to prevent thieves from holding onto your device, in addition to having Find My active at all times and protecting your device with a password and biometrics.
TrustedReviews

HDMI ARC: What is it and why do I need it?

You’ve got a TV and you’ve got a HDMI cable to plug your sources into said TV. But what is HDMI ARC all about, and why should you care?. TV spec sheets can seem like a mess of acronyms at the best of times, but one that you’d have seen crop up more than most is HDMI ARC.

