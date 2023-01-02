Read full article on original website
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Edouard Michut explains why he believes Sunderland 'can achieve a lot'
Teenager hoping to build on Sunderland starts at Wigan and Blackpool.
"Just Weren't Good Enough" - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Brentford Loss
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke liverpoolfc.com following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night.
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Jerome Sale column: Does history give Oxford United the upper hand over Arsenal?
It's one of the ties of the round. Premier League leaders Arsenal arrive at the Kassam Stadium to complete a weekend of FA cup third round fixtures. Oxford United have a pretty good cup pedigree, admittedly more famously so in the League Cup, but even in recent years they have produced notable shocks and proved themselves a serious nuisance to higher division sides in the FA Cup.
Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan
It is becoming increasingly clear that Ellis Simms' Everton recall was poorly thought through.
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Norwich City set to hire David Wagner as head coach to succeed Dean Smith
Norwich City have appointed David Wagner as head coach to succeed Dean Smith, who was sacked by the Championship club last week
Two of Shrewsbury's former Sunderland players likely to miss FA Cup reunion
It might not be much of a reunion with Shrewsbury's former Sunderland players after all.
Antonio Conte says he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham
Antonio Conte has insisted he is happy at Tottenham but warned he will have to leave if he can no longer accept the club are unlikely to win the Premier League or Champions League any time soon. Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season and performances and results...
Middlesbrough expecting Ross Stewart to sign a new Sunderland contract - report
Encouraging news for Sunderland as reason for Middlesbrough striker move revealed.
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
Manchester United Want To Keep Scott McTominay Despite Newcastle Interest
Manchester United are preparing to keep ahold of Scott McTominay despite interest from Newcastle United.
Sunderland get Ross Stewart boost as Premier League suitors close in on alternative
The January transfer pieces are starting to fall into place, which should mean dwindling interest in Ross Stewart.
Sunderland targeting loan deal for Nottingham Forest striker - report
Another day, another striker linked with Sunderland - this time from a Premier League club.
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86
Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
