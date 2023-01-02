Read full article on original website
Related
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Clayton News Daily
Nick Cannon Reveals Whether or Not He Has More Kids on the Way
Will 2023 be another year Nick Cannon welcomes ? Well, it seems the jury is still out on the answer to that question. During CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an "endgame" when it comes to having more kids, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.
Clayton News Daily
'NCIS' Star Daniela Ruah Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband
Daniela Ruah is starting off the new year with a loving message for her husband. David Paul Olsen—who Ruah wed in 2014—rang in his 47th birthday on Monday, Jan. 2, prompting a celebratory post from the NCIS: Los Angeles actress on social media. Ruah, 39, took to Instagram...
Comments / 0