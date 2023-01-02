Will 2023 be another year Nick Cannon welcomes ? Well, it seems the jury is still out on the answer to that question. During CNN's broadcast of New Year's Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an "endgame" when it comes to having more kids, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.

2 DAYS AGO