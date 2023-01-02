ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplow accident

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT0gA_0k14BMnP00

Los Angeles — Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative confirmed to CBS News. Renner had been plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, representative Sam Mast said.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative said, confirming that the accident took place in the Reno, Nevada area.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," Mast added.

Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta," presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Merritt/Getty/MIU MIU

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Renner was injured was flown to a local hospital after suffering a "traumatic" injury. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff's office is investigating.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town."

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms , according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident

New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
iheart.com

Anne Heche Autopsy Reveals Surprising New Details About Her Tragic Death

The results from Anne Heche's autopsy were released and revealed surprising new details about the actress' tragic death at age 53 earlier this year. A new report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner revealed that Heche tested positive for benzoylecgonine, cocaine, fentanyl an cannabinoids after she crashed her car into a California home in August, per Page Six. However, the substances didn't seem to play a role in the crash as the medical examiner noted that there was "no evidence of impairment" by illicit drugs at the time of the crash. She also tested negative for alcohol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
The US Sun

Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car

A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Two killed in rockfall at Yosemite

Two people died in Yosemite National Park as a result of a rockfall, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.On Tuesday, Yosemite National Park tweeted that El Portal Road had been closed — and remained so for more than four hours — due to a rockfall. The tweet did not mention any injuries or deaths.CNN spoke with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office and learned that the coroner received two cases stemming from a rockfall accident at that time.“Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year,” the NPS says on its website.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Detroit

Driver of Tesla that plunged off Calif. cliff arrested for attempted murder

California officials say the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway Monday has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse.Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Also inside were another adult and two children, who haven't been identified.All four survived and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of what the CHP says were serious injuries.  Charging documents show that the other...
PASADENA, CA
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy