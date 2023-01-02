Read full article on original website
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
country1037fm.com
Greenville, South Carolina Dad Going Viral For Dressing Like Buddy The Elf
A Greenville, South Carolina dad is going viral for dressing like buddy the elf while picking up his daughter and her fiance at the Greenville Spartanburg airport. Chip showed up at midnight to try and cheer up his daughter after her flight was delayed four hours from Chicago. He really put the work in too. He says he watched “Elf” twice in order to get into character. No word if he tried to use the escalator or not.
discoverhealth.org
Spartanburg Regional’s NICU Support Program goes step-by-step with new parents
At 23 weeks, Ariyah Daniels was born extremely premature and needed oxygen, a feeding tube and other life-sustaining measures in Spartanburg Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. But month after month, the little girl born at 1.5 pounds continued to exceed expectations. She surpassed milestones and grew until she...
biltmorebeacon.com
Shiloh Landmark Gets its National Recognition
Formal recognition has finally been realized for one of Asheville’s oldest, most historic and storied structures. Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church was recently selected to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that recognizes its architecture, historic standing, especially in Asheville’s Black community, and its eternal link to George Vanderbilt.
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
hendersonville.com
Brevard College Music Education Major is National Semi-Finalist Singer
Brevard College junior and music education major Ishmeal Parsons plans to continue his education with a master’s degree after graduation. From Taylorsville, North Carolina, Ishmeal is a talented singer and well respected student artist on the Brevard College campus. Ishmeal participated in the National Association of Teachers of Singing...
WBTV
Twin who lost sister in car crash raises thousands to combat drunk driving, keep her memory alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2021, Mallory Stokes started the Mia Stokes Foundation after her twin sister, Mia, was killed in a car crash. It was almost three years ago, on February 7th, that Mallory lost her twin sister in a car accident in Spartanburg County. An accused drunk driver crashed into the car with four friends inside.
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
SC reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
golaurens.com
Chief Grounsell and his undercover work to be featured on A&E
After writing four memoir-style books about his time as an undercover narcotics investigator, Laurens Chief of Police Keith Grounsell will be able to tell his story to a larger audience on the A&E network. The pilot episode of a yet-to-be-named series is set to air in early 2023 and will...
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
FOX Carolina
BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
FOX Carolina
Vulnerable adult, 35 pets removed in multi-animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to four milt-animal cruelty cases in eight days. On Dec. 8, deputies said six dogs were removed from a home on Captain Guy Street in Clinton after deputies saw their ribs and spines protruding, no access to drinkable water or water at all and no access to shelter in freezing temperatures.
2 people rescued from flood waters in Greenville
Official said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville.
