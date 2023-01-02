ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hexP_0k1470HN00
Adam Uren

A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky.

The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says one train with multiple cars was stopped on one side of the tracks, but as the pickup began to cross the tracks, another train was traveling on the other side.

It missed his pickup truck, but struck the fish house he was towing. The driver was not injured in the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
ktoe.com

Minnesota State Patrol IDs Man Fatally Struck by Pickup in Wright County

(Clearwater, MN) — Authorities are identifying the Maple Lake man struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Highway 24 in Wright County near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was standing on the shoulder after his car went into the ditch and was hit by a pickup. Hollencamp died at the scene. The roadway was snow and ice-covered at the time. Troopers say the truck driver is cooperating.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash

A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
STEWART, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Crash Southeast of Hutchinson

A Montevideo man was injured in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hutchinson late Monday morning. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Nathan Olson was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Olson was traveling Southbound on Highway 22 near 155th Street when the vehicle left...
HUTCHINSON, MN
KROC News

Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
COLD SPRING, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Hilltop Lumber acquires a fourth location in Minnesota

(Glenwood, MN)--Hilltop Lumber is pleased to announce that they have acquired a fourth location in Park Rapids, MN with the purchase of Northland Lumber. Hilltop Lumber has served central and west Minnesota for 35 years. The company started in Glenwood in 1988 and has since expanded to include more than 85 team members and three locations: Glenwood, Alexandria and Ottertail.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Home Heavily Damaged by Fire Tuesday

(KNSI) — Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home near the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday by a 64-year-old man who said his garage had started on fire and was spreading to his home. A witness tells KNSI News the wind-whipped flames spread quickly.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Hector Airport

The FAA is investigating why a plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector Airport in North Fargo last night. Emergency crews responded to the airport runway just after 10 p.m., including eight Fargo fire trucks. They spent more than an hour on the call, but it’s unclear if...
FARGO, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
91K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy