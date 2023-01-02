Gossip, rumor, melodrama, and more. DC Studios, formerly DC Films, did not have a good 2022. First, as Warner Bros. merged into Warner Bros. Discovery, there was a ton of disruption. The nearly complete “Batgirl” film was scrapped in August, signaling great change coming ahead, and a few months later, James Gunn and Peter Safran were then hired as the new co-executives of DC Films, and change became drastic. Gunn and Safran were faced with a lot of hard choices, the two most prominent were essentially kicking Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson to the curb, telling the former he would no longer play Superman—after announcing his return two months prior—and telling the later his ambitious plan for more “Black Adam” films had been scrapped. Essentially, both actors will no longer play those heroes, though Johnson seems to be hoping for a return one day.

1 DAY AGO