Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Seriously Red’ Trailer: Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale & Krew Boylan Star In A Dolly Parton Impersonator Comedy
There’s not a billionaire in the world who doesn’t seem to be evil, but multi-millionaire Dolly Parton, on top of an illustrious and legendary country music career, seems to have put much of her fortune into philanthropic endeavors. Maybe that’s why she’s a beloved icon beyond just the unforgettable music. Parton inspires, and she’s undoubtedly inspired Krew Boylan, Rose Byrne, and Bobby Cannavale, the stars of the new indie comedy “Seriously Red.”
theplaylist.net
‘You People’ Trailer: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star In Kenya Barris’ New Multiracial Family Comedy
Best known for the television comedies “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish,” writer, producer, director, and actor Kenya Barris has had a strong run looking at Black and multiracial families through a comedic lens. He’s done that on the big screen before with the modern version of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” but he really pluses the entire idea with his latest comedy, “You People,” which features an all-star cast for Netflix.
theplaylist.net
‘Emily’ Trailer: Emma Mackey Stars As Emily Brontë For Director Frances O’Connor
We’ll freely admit it. English period-piece films about troubled poets feel kinda played and predictable, and dreary. But from all accounts, the new movie “Emily” about famous poet Emily Brontë and the events that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights,” is a big winner. The film is the directorial debut of veteran actor turned filmmaker Frances O’Connor, known for starring in Steven Spielberg’s “A.I.: Artificial Intelligence,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, and critics raved, including ours.
theplaylist.net
13 Films To See In January: ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ ‘Infinity Pool,’ ‘Close’ & More
January is always an interesting time of year for film releases, no longer the dumping ground for Hollywood as each year grows increasingly inundated with new films. This month, in particular, possesses an interesting release schedule, with many streamer releases either directly to or ones such as Scott Cooper’s “The Pale Blue Eye” which first ran in limited theaters at the end of December. Elsewhere, there’s a winter horror flick with a story by modern horror favorite James Wan, spillover from 2022 with festival favorites and acclaimed foreign-language films such as Alice Diop’s patient “Saint Omer.” That, plus the incoming Sundance Film Festival, along with SAG nominations later in the month, helps keep the conversation going; just another reminder that there are plenty of great cinematic projects to discover all year long.
theplaylist.net
‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Rian Johnson Mystery Series Starring Natasha Lyonne Hits Peacock On January 26
Rian Johnson already has one highly successful mystery franchise with his “Knives Out” films. Does he have another with “Poker Face,” the director’s television debut? The new series, the brainchild of Johnson and the show’s star Natasha Lyonne, hits Peacock later this month, to settle that debate.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
theplaylist.net
‘Lioness’: Nicole Kidman Not Just An Executive Producer On Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Drama Anymore As She Joins The Show’s Cast
Out of all of Taylor Sheridan‘s TV shows, “Lioness,” his upcoming CIA drama for Paramount+, might be the most intriguing. And why’s that? Well, for one, it’s not associated with “Yellowstone,” like “1883,” “1923,” or the forthcoming “6666.” And the show’s plot, about a marine recruited by the CIA to infiltrate a terrorist group, returns Sheridan to a world similar to his breakout movie “Sicario” from 2015. And with Zoe Saldaña leading the cast, what’s not to love about this project?
theplaylist.net
WB’s Toby Emmerich Wanted To Replace Henry Cavill As Superman In 2018, & More From Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Bust
Gossip, rumor, melodrama, and more. DC Studios, formerly DC Films, did not have a good 2022. First, as Warner Bros. merged into Warner Bros. Discovery, there was a ton of disruption. The nearly complete “Batgirl” film was scrapped in August, signaling great change coming ahead, and a few months later, James Gunn and Peter Safran were then hired as the new co-executives of DC Films, and change became drastic. Gunn and Safran were faced with a lot of hard choices, the two most prominent were essentially kicking Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson to the curb, telling the former he would no longer play Superman—after announcing his return two months prior—and telling the later his ambitious plan for more “Black Adam” films had been scrapped. Essentially, both actors will no longer play those heroes, though Johnson seems to be hoping for a return one day.
theplaylist.net
Sundance 2023: John Carney’s Latest Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Jack Reynor & Other Films Added
We are just under two weeks away from the kickoff of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. However, the folks at Sundance aren’t done announcing new additions to the festival lineup. Sundance announced today that there are several new films being added to the lineup of this year’s event, in addition to a group of “encore” screenings from the past couple of years, during the time when Sundance was primarily a digital affair.
theplaylist.net
‘Renfield’ Trailer: Nicolas Hoult Is In A Toxic Relationship With Dracula, Played By Nicolas Cage In New Horror Comedy
The premise of the horror comedy “Renfield” is nuts and shoots it to the top of almost all Most Anticipated 2023 lists (including ours). Count Dracula’s famous devoted lackey Renfield finds a new lease on life in modern-day New Orleans when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty but perennially aggressive traffic cop. OK, so there’s that, but then cast Nicholas Hoult as the normally-obsequious Renfield, Nicolas Cage as Dracula, and Awkwafina as the traffic cop. Sold? Oh, hell yeah.
theplaylist.net
The 25 Best Films Of 2023 We’ve Already Seen
Yes, we’re still here with Best-of 2022 recaps and 2023 anticipated features; we know. We’re gluttons for punishment and maybe a little bit psycho. But yes, we obviously like to look ahead and look back, and our annual The Best Films Of [Insert Year Here] We’ve Already Seen feature is the perfect opportunity to do both.
theplaylist.net
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: Lee Cronin Directs The Next Chapter Of Sami Raimi’s Beloved Horror Franchise
While the original trilogy of Sam Raimi’s horror film franchise “Evil Dead”— “The Evil Dead” (1981), “Evil Dead II” (1987), and “Army of Darkness” (1992)—rocks, most of the attempts to resurrect the film have been primarily non-starters. Granted, there’s only been one film since, Fede Álvarez‘s “Evil Dead” (2013), and there was also the series “Ash vs. Evil Dead” that lasted three seasons on Starz.
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Cites The “Extraordinary” Makeup Work For His Villain As The Main Inspiration For The Upcoming HBO Max Spinoff
With all the current upheaval at DC Studios, it feels as if there’s only one sure thing for the DCU in the years ahead: Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman” films and their HBO Max spinoff shows. Don’t expect Reeves’ sequel to last year’s hit for a few years, but “The Penguin” with Colin Farrell enters production next month. And Farrell can’t wait for it to start, as he feels his brief scenes as crime boss Oswald Copplepot is “just the tip of the iceberg” in terms of what he can do with the character.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Beats Out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ As The #1 Grossing Film Of 2022 Worldwide
Slow and steady wins the race, especially if you’re James Cameron and the world always seems to be skeptical about your chances. It’s been said never to bet against Cameron. Still, pundits were doing just that in the first-week opening of “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” when it opened to $134 million domestically, far less than the early $170 million projections. Box Office watchers and armchair film analysts quickly said Cameron and the “Avatar” franchise were in trouble.
theplaylist.net
James Gunn Says DC Film Plan Is On 8-10 Year Timeline & Refutes No ‘Wonder Woman’ For 3 Years Claim
Yesterday, Variety published a piece about what plans DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have for the DCU‘s immediate future. But this morning, Gunn took to Twitter to dismiss some of the publication’s claims, including the future of Wonder Woman and Ezra Miller staying on as The Flash.
theplaylist.net
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reportedly Has Met With Bond Producers About 007 Role
Since we are officially in 2023 and “No Time to Die” is in the rearview, I feel like it’s finally appropriate to really discuss the future of the James Bond franchise. Apparently, it looks like the producers are already having meetings with actors to potentially replace Daniel Craig in the lead role of 007. And it looks like one of the front-runners is none other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
theplaylist.net
‘Gran Turismo’ Sneak Peek Teaser: Neill Blomkamp’s Racing Flick Speeds Into Theaters This August
Talk about speedy. Director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) is back making studio films with his latest pic, a feature using the video game brand, “Gran Turismo,” that debuted back in 1997. Even though it only just wrapped principal photography towards the end of December, we’re already getting a glimpse of the upcoming Sony Pictures film. The studio has now released a sneak peek video (See below) with some footage from the film featuring main cast members and some brief footage from the film.
Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry to collaborate on new song
Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry have joined forces on a new single titled Gonna Be You. The track, to be released on 20 January, is by the celebrated songwriter Diane Warren. Gonna Be You, which marks the first collaboration between the five pop legends,...
theplaylist.net
‘Pacifiction’ Trailer: Albert Serra’s Simmering & Exotic Political Thriller Starts Its US Theatrical Rollout In NYC On February 17
Albert Serra‘s “Pacifiction” made a splash at its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last May. But after Cahiers du Cinéma crowned the film as their top one of 2022 last month, “Pacifiction” became a must-see film for American audiences. Now after a theatrical rollout in Europe this Fall, the movie gets its US theatrical release in NYC on February 17, with a national rollout to follow.
theplaylist.net
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Scott Cooper & Harry Melling Discuss Crafting A Mystery Worthy of Edgar Allan Poe [Interview]
Edgar Allan Poe turns detective in “The Pale Blue Eye,” an 1830s-set Gothic mystery that explores the writer’s formative years at the West Point military academy in upstate New York. Written and directed by Scott Cooper, who adapted Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name, the Netflix...
Comments / 0