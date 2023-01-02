Todd Field Loves ‘Punch Drunk Love’ & Teases Adam Sandler Project, “We’ve Been Talking About Things”

Read full article on original website
‘Poker Face’ Trailer: Rian Johnson Mystery Series Starring Natasha Lyonne Hits Peacock On January 26
Rian Johnson already has one highly successful mystery franchise with his “Knives Out” films. Does he have another with “Poker Face,” the director’s television debut? The new series, the brainchild of Johnson and the show’s star Natasha Lyonne, hits Peacock later this month, to settle that debate.
‘Lioness’: Nicole Kidman Not Just An Executive Producer On Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Drama Anymore As She Joins The Show’s Cast
Out of all of Taylor Sheridan‘s TV shows, “Lioness,” his upcoming CIA drama for Paramount+, might be the most intriguing. And why’s that? Well, for one, it’s not associated with “Yellowstone,” like “1883,” “1923,” or the forthcoming “6666.” And the show’s plot, about a marine recruited by the CIA to infiltrate a terrorist group, returns Sheridan to a world similar to his breakout movie “Sicario” from 2015. And with Zoe Saldaña leading the cast, what’s not to love about this project?
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reportedly Has Met With Bond Producers About 007 Role
Since we are officially in 2023 and “No Time to Die” is in the rearview, I feel like it’s finally appropriate to really discuss the future of the James Bond franchise. Apparently, it looks like the producers are already having meetings with actors to potentially replace Daniel Craig in the lead role of 007. And it looks like one of the front-runners is none other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
The 25 Best Films Of 2023 We’ve Already Seen
Yes, we’re still here with Best-of 2022 recaps and 2023 anticipated features; we know. We’re gluttons for punishment and maybe a little bit psycho. But yes, we obviously like to look ahead and look back, and our annual The Best Films Of [Insert Year Here] We’ve Already Seen feature is the perfect opportunity to do both.
‘You People’ Trailer: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star In Kenya Barris’ New Multiracial Family Comedy
Best known for the television comedies “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish,” writer, producer, director, and actor Kenya Barris has had a strong run looking at Black and multiracial families through a comedic lens. He’s done that on the big screen before with the modern version of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” but he really pluses the entire idea with his latest comedy, “You People,” which features an all-star cast for Netflix.
‘The Last Of Us’ Creators Hint Series Might Only Run For 2 Seasons & Will Only Adapt The Games
Judging by how the series has been marketed, as well as early buzz, it would appear that HBO’s “The Last of Us” is set to be a monster hit for the premium network. Based on one of the most beloved video game franchises today, “The Last of Us” could become the next big franchise for HBO. Well, probably not. You see, even if the show is a massive hit, it looks like the creators aren’t that interested in this becoming a long-running show.
‘Renfield’ Trailer: Nicolas Hoult Is In A Toxic Relationship With Dracula, Played By Nicolas Cage In New Horror Comedy
The premise of the horror comedy “Renfield” is nuts and shoots it to the top of almost all Most Anticipated 2023 lists (including ours). Count Dracula’s famous devoted lackey Renfield finds a new lease on life in modern-day New Orleans when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty but perennially aggressive traffic cop. OK, so there’s that, but then cast Nicholas Hoult as the normally-obsequious Renfield, Nicolas Cage as Dracula, and Awkwafina as the traffic cop. Sold? Oh, hell yeah.
Dave Bautista Is Happy ‘Guardians 3’ Is His Marvel Swansong: “I Just Don’t Know If I Want Drax To Be My Legacy”
After breaking out in a big way thanks to his role as Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Dave Bautista has been in demand in Hollywood. He’s earned quite a few roles in huge productions, most recently starring in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.” And though he clearly owes it all to the Marvel Studios films, Bautista is ready to move on and see what else is out there.
WB’s Toby Emmerich Wanted To Replace Henry Cavill As Superman In 2018, & More From Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Bust
Gossip, rumor, melodrama, and more. DC Studios, formerly DC Films, did not have a good 2022. First, as Warner Bros. merged into Warner Bros. Discovery, there was a ton of disruption. The nearly complete “Batgirl” film was scrapped in August, signaling great change coming ahead, and a few months later, James Gunn and Peter Safran were then hired as the new co-executives of DC Films, and change became drastic. Gunn and Safran were faced with a lot of hard choices, the two most prominent were essentially kicking Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson to the curb, telling the former he would no longer play Superman—after announcing his return two months prior—and telling the later his ambitious plan for more “Black Adam” films had been scrapped. Essentially, both actors will no longer play those heroes, though Johnson seems to be hoping for a return one day.
14 TV Shows To Watch In January: ‘The Last Of Us,’ Copenhagen Cowboy,’ ‘Poker Face’ & More
A new year means a new barrage of television shows requiring instant viewing. While we’ve polished off all of our end-of-year lists for 2022, Hollywood refuses to slow down with both returns of highly anticipated series as well as welcomed new shows to dig into. Rian Johnson makes his return to television with Natasha Lyonne as his star, while filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn also takes another stab at a miniseries with his latest, “Copenhagen Cowboy.” Fan favorite shows such as “Servant” and “Hunters” arrive for their final seasons while Hirokazu Kore-eda makes his television debut through an original Netflix series. Winter may be long, but there’s plenty to keep us entertained through the colder months.
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Cites The “Extraordinary” Makeup Work For His Villain As The Main Inspiration For The Upcoming HBO Max Spinoff
With all the current upheaval at DC Studios, it feels as if there’s only one sure thing for the DCU in the years ahead: Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman” films and their HBO Max spinoff shows. Don’t expect Reeves’ sequel to last year’s hit for a few years, but “The Penguin” with Colin Farrell enters production next month. And Farrell can’t wait for it to start, as he feels his brief scenes as crime boss Oswald Copplepot is “just the tip of the iceberg” in terms of what he can do with the character.
‘Assassin’s Creed’: Showrunner Jeb Stuart Departs Netflix’s Upcoming Series
Jeb Stuart is a man with a very interesting career. He started hot as a screenwriter for films such as “Diehard,” “The Fugitive,” and “Another 48 Hrs.” However, as the ‘90s came to a close, you didn’t hear much about Stuart. But last year, he came back with a vengeance as the showrunner of the Netflix hit series, “Vikings: Valhalla.” And towards the end of 2022, it was announced that he would be showrunner of perhaps his biggest project yet, a series based on “Assassin’s Creed.” Well, as we enter 2023, it appears that has changed.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: Lee Cronin Directs The Next Chapter Of Sami Raimi’s Beloved Horror Franchise
While the original trilogy of Sam Raimi’s horror film franchise “Evil Dead”— “The Evil Dead” (1981), “Evil Dead II” (1987), and “Army of Darkness” (1992)—rocks, most of the attempts to resurrect the film have been primarily non-starters. Granted, there’s only been one film since, Fede Álvarez‘s “Evil Dead” (2013), and there was also the series “Ash vs. Evil Dead” that lasted three seasons on Starz.
‘Foundation’ Season 2 Teaser: David S. Goyer’s Ambitious Sci-Fi Series Returns To Apple TV+ This Summer
The first season of “Foundation” was a somewhat surprising success for Apple TV+. Sure, it’s the long-awaited adaptation of a classic series of sci-fi novels. But “Foundation” isn’t “Star Wars.” It has more in common with “Dune” and the hard sci-fi that’s out that. That is to say, it’s not necessarily the type of show that everyone is going to love. Well, apparently enough people loved it, and “Foundation” is prepping for Season 2 coming later this year.
‘Gran Turismo’ Sneak Peek Teaser: Neill Blomkamp’s Racing Flick Speeds Into Theaters This August
Talk about speedy. Director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) is back making studio films with his latest pic, a feature using the video game brand, “Gran Turismo,” that debuted back in 1997. Even though it only just wrapped principal photography towards the end of December, we’re already getting a glimpse of the upcoming Sony Pictures film. The studio has now released a sneak peek video (See below) with some footage from the film featuring main cast members and some brief footage from the film.
‘Emily’ Trailer: Emma Mackey Stars As Emily Brontë For Director Frances O’Connor
We’ll freely admit it. English period-piece films about troubled poets feel kinda played and predictable, and dreary. But from all accounts, the new movie “Emily” about famous poet Emily Brontë and the events that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights,” is a big winner. The film is the directorial debut of veteran actor turned filmmaker Frances O’Connor, known for starring in Steven Spielberg’s “A.I.: Artificial Intelligence,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, and critics raved, including ours.
‘Jeanne Du Barry’ First Look: Johnny Depp’s Comeback Begins With New French Period Film From Director Maïwenn
One of the biggest entertainment stories of 2022 was the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Yes, it was mostly an exercise in trashy, tabloid-y fodder, but it did seem to end with the public consensus that Depp was somehow a decent guy. We’re not going to relitigate the history between him and Heard, but it’s important to note as we move into 2023 and what seems to be a comeback year for the actor, starting with the upcoming film, “Jeanne du Barry.”
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Scott Cooper & Harry Melling Discuss Crafting A Mystery Worthy of Edgar Allan Poe [Interview]
Edgar Allan Poe turns detective in “The Pale Blue Eye,” an 1830s-set Gothic mystery that explores the writer’s formative years at the West Point military academy in upstate New York. Written and directed by Scott Cooper, who adapted Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name, the Netflix...
