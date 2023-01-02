STERLING, Va. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced its acquisition of Aerial Armor, a leader in counterdrone systems and integrator of drone detection hardware. The acquisition will enable Dedrone to deliver the best-in-class technology platform to meet airspace security needs of the future as demand for counterdrone protections continues to increase in the US and around the world. As part of the acquisition, Dedrone will honor all Aerial Armor customer contracts and retain all employees, including CEO Russ Haugan and CTO Matt Altman. Customers of each company will continue with no changes to their solutions in the near term. Over time, Dedrone will leverage the best elements of both companies’ solutions, paving the way for customers to easily implement a multi-sensor fusion, cUAS (counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems) command and control (C2) platform into their security infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005180/en/ Dedrone has acquired Aerial Armor (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO