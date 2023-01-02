Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
KTLA.com
Vegas circus show company buys tiny California desert town
When a successful Las Vegas company known for its entertainment and adult-themed shows looks to expand, one might think of New York City, Los Angeles, London or Paris. But just like the mind-bending absurdity of some of its acts — it chose the tiny town of Nipton, California, to expand — population 15 (or 20 depending on who you ask).
Resorts World begins charging for parking unless you’re a rewards member
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now. Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors. […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
vegas24seven.com
Popular Locals Hangout Expands in Southern Nevada Distill to launch 10th location serving West Henderson neighborhood
Distill to launch 10th location serving West Henderson neighborhood. Distill, Vegas locals’ “home away from home,” will open its 10th location this Spring in the West Henderson community of Inspirada. Residents of Inspirada will be able to enjoy the fun of the popular locals’ hangout, Distill in...
963kklz.com
Top Affordable Spots In Vegas To Eat At On National Spaghetti Day
There’s a national day for almost all popular foods. The top foods include pizza, burgers, hotdogs, and spaghetti! We all love spaghetti made in so many different ways. Today, we celebrate you, you noodly goodness! It’s National Spaghetti Day!. Whether you’re a traditional sauce and noodle person or...
First Friday Co-Founder Cindy Funkhouser dies
Cindy Funkhouser, one of First Friday's co-founders, died recently. Cindy was passionate about the arts and was crucial in developing a venue for artists to meet and present their work.
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
Las Vegas firm steps in for Nick Carter in rape allegation lawsuit
A Las Vegas law firm accepted paperwork on behalf of Nick Carter, signaling it is representing him against allegations he raped a teenage girl, court records revealed Thursday.
Tire Review
Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023
Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. The company says it has committed to the target of increasing the use of recycled and renewable materials to 40 percent of its resources by 2030 and achieving the goal of using 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050. At CES, the company will showcase several key elements of its aim for a sustainable and circular tire economy.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
8newsnow.com
Local Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on national TV show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Mediterranean cafe is going to be featured on an upcoming episode of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-bys and Dives which is hosted by former Las Vegan Guy Fieri. If you’re a fan of lemon zest, tzatziki, feta, tzatziki, kebabs, or chicken shawarma...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces January 2023 Events & Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its January gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Best of Silverton specials and Chinese New Year. To celebrate Silverton Casino’s win under 14 separate categories in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas,” the casino-hotel is offering “Best of Silverton” dining specials throughout the month of January.
vegas24seven.com
The Mob Museum, The Underground Speakeasy And Distillery Announce January Happenings
L to R: Exterior of The Mob Museum; Keep Sober Mocktail. (Photos courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE MOB MUSEUM, THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AND DISTILLERY. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces January programs and promotions. Additionally, The Underground speakeasy and distillery invites guests to enjoy mocktails, cocktail specials and weekly live music.
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
bouldercityreview.com
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned community” highlights concerns about water availability
A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
