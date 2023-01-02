ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baidu Rolls Out MetaStack the Underlying Tech for Its Metaverse Infrastructure Platform

Baidu has launched MetaStack the underlying technology for its metaverse platform XiRang. The company wants to speed up the process of creating metaverse worlds from 6-12 months to about 40 days. XiRang MetaStack will be out on January 10 during the company’s annual developers’ conference. Baidu is rolling...
RECUR Launches Web3 Software as a Service for Enterprises

RECUR Builder enables enterprises to build, launch, and operate web3 experiences at scale. RECUR has already provided the web3 infrastructure for iconic brands like Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Hello Kitty and more. RECUR Builder is currently in closed beta. Recur, a Web3 platform for launching multi-chain digital collectible experiences, has launched...

